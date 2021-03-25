Milwaukee Rep Returns to Live Performances With FIRST LADY OF SONG: ALEXIS J ROSTON SINGS ELLA FITZGERALD

Milwaukee Rep will reopen with the live in-person concert First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald in the Quadracci Powerhouse April 27 - May 23, 2021, presented by Artists Lounge Live. Award-winner Roston will offer approximately 85 minutes of stories and songs celebrating the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Featuring an exceptional jazz ensemble, classic tunes include "Summertime," "The Lady Is a Tramp," and "It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing." Live music is back on stage at Milwaukee Rep.

Alexis J Roston returns to Milwaukee Rep where she reprised her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (Chicago's Jeff Award, Black Theater Alliance Award, Black Excellence Award) and appeared in The Color Purple. Other credits nationwide include starring in Don't Make Me Over- A Tribute to Dionne Warwick (Jeff Award Nomination, Black Theater Alliance Award Nomination), Mary Poppins (Mrs. Banks), Porgy and Bess (Bess), Ragtime (Sarah), Sister Act (Deloris), For Colored Girls... (Lady in Orange), Ain't Misbehavin' (Charlaine), Shrek: The Musical (Dragon), The Wiz (Addaperle), The Piano Lesson (Grace), Crowns (Jeanette), Company (Sarah), Godspell (Joanne), Smokey Joe's Café (Brenda), Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair, Hairspray, She The People with Second City Chicago and the world premiere of The Secret of My Success. An ensemble member of Congo Square Theatre, Roston served as director and playwright of A Nativity Story: More Than A Miracle. Television: "Chicago PD," "Chicago Code" and "The Chi." She holds a BFA in musical theatre from Howard University.

Milwaukee Rep has instituted its approved safety plan from the City of Milwaukee which requires all patrons to wear masks, socially distanced seating, and limiting capacity at each performance in the Quadracci Powerhouse to just 180 people (25% of capacity). If for some reason COVID-19 causes cancellations, patrons will receive an automatic refund. Please visit this link for a detailed list of Safety protocols.

Tickets for First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald are now on sale and start as low as $20. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.

First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald is presented by Artists Lounge Live and sponsored by PNC Bank with media sponsor Jammin' 98.3. Executive Producers are Bob Balderson, Karen and Mark Bitzan, Robert Burrell and Chris and Judi Collins with Associate Producers Judy and Gary Jorgensen, Jim and Mary LaValle and David and Cheryl Walker. Milwaukee Rep is supported in part by the United Performing Arts Fund.

