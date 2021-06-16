Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Clovin Announce TOGETHER IN CONCERT Tour

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host "An Evening with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin - Together In Concert" on November 3, 2021 at 7:30pm in Uihlein Hall.



Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin will unite this fall for an extensive new tour, "An Evening with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin: Together in Concert." Each show will feature the three GRAMMY Award-winning artists on stage together, performing songs and sharing stories.



Kicking off September 29 at Portland, ME's State Theatre, and ending at Seattle, WA's Benaroya Hall, tickets for this special go on-sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00am CT, full details can be found at https://www.marcuscenter.org/show/evening-mary-chapin-carpenter-marc-cohn-shawn-colvin-together-concert.