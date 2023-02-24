Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marcus Center To Receive Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Funding supports advancement of racial equity through the performing arts as part of MPAC Presents Series.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its MPAC Presents programming. Specific funding from the NEA will help support MPAC's arts & cultural series of Dance, Jazz, and special performances this season. MPAC's project is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards across America totaling nearly $28.8 million that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with the Marcus Performing Arts Center strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

"As an anchor performing arts institution in our region, it is our mission to bring the highest quality performing arts to Milwaukee. It also continues to be a top priority for us that our programming represents the racial and ethnic diversity of Milwaukee County," said MPAC Vice President of Programming & Engagement Jared Duymovic. "MPAC's expanded arts and culture programming is anchored in artistic excellence and aims to advance racial equity through the arts."

The 2022/23 MPAC Presents season (Dance, Jazz, and additional special performances) builds upon a major shift toward diverse, genre-busting programming introduced in MPAC's inaugural season. MPAC continues to grow its presented programming through various performing arts series featuring NEA Jazz Masters, world-renowned dance companies, and acclaimed music ensembles from around the globe.

These series are part of MPAC's strategic effort to diversify the disciplines presented and offer audiences opportunities to see artists and artforms that are underrepresented in the region.

The grant also helps to advance the MPAC REDI Action Plan. Through this commitment, MPAC has pledged to invest in BIPOC artists by ensuring a minimum of 30% of its annual performing arts programming are presented by BIPOC artists telling BIPOC stories. MPAC is pleased to announce that it has exceeded this goal, and 50% of artists featured on the 2022/23 MPAC Presents season are BIPOC artists. These artists are prominently featured throughout the season, with each artist engaging with the diverse communities of Milwaukee during their visit.

2022/23 Performances funded by the NEA include:
Step Afrika! (January 19)
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (February 2)
Afro-Cuban All Stars (March 2)
Kandace Springs (April 20)
Nrityagram Dance Ensemble (April 28)

Complete 2022/23 Season information is available at marcuscenter.org.




