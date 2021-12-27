Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEING EARNEST Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Direction Of A Stream

Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 34%

Andrea Ewald - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 25%

Michael Unger - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Jeremy Tardy - THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE - First Stage 7%

Sheri Williams Pannell - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Michael Unger - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Tgeatre 4%

Jill Anna Ponasik - THE SOUND - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 3%

Michael Unger - FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Jill Anna Ponasik - IN THE CLOUD - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 2%

Michael Unger - SKYLIGHT SINGS - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Daniel Brylow - ORSA IBERNATA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 1%

Catie O'Donnell - IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 44%

Michael Unger - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Tgeatre 19%

Michael Unger - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 8%

Traveling Lemur Productions - THE SOUND - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 8%

Tyler Milliron - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 8%

Caite O'Donnell - IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 5%

Christal Wagner - ORSA IBERNATA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 4%

Michael Unger - FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Tgeatre 2%

Michael Unger - SKYLIGHT SINGS - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Joey Chelius - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 25%

Kevin James sievert - FORGOTTEN VOICES - 2021 23%

Rae Elizabeth Pare - IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 14%

Max Pink - BEING ERNEST - Skylight music theatre 9%

Jarrod Pfarr - THE CURTAIN RISES AGAIN - St. Norbert College Summer Stage 8%

SistaStrings - THE SOUND - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 8%

Ashl Oviedo - BEING ERNEST - Skylight music theatre 7%

Nathan Marinan - BEING EARNEST - Skylight 4%

Denzel Taylor - FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Norman Moses - IN THE CLOUD - Milwaukee Opera Theater 1%

Elizabeth Blood - ORSA IBERNATA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Maggie Stubbs - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 28%

Madison Nowak - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 27%

Maya Thomure - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 17%

Mary Grace Seigel - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Jaleesa Joy - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 9%

Casey Hoekstra - 9 CIRCLES - Next Act Theater 5%

Robb Bessey - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Best Streaming Musical

BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 47%

FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 18%

SKYLIGHT SINGS - A HOLIDAY CINCERT - Skylight music theatre 10%

THE SOUND - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 8%

FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 7%

ORSA IBERNATA - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 2%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 60%

THE ADVENTURES OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - First Stage 10%

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - Lake Country Playhouse 8%

9 CIRCLES - Next Act Theater 7%

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND - First Stage 6%

ROMANCE IN D - LIVE PRODUCTION at Peninsula Players Theatre 6%

THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE - First Stage 4%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Kevin James Sievert - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 24%

Karen Estrada - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 21%

Stephanie Staszak - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 21%

Amanda Satchell - FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

Shawn holmes - SKYLIGHT SINGS - A HOLIDAY CONCERT - Skylight music theatre 7%

Jamie Lynn Mercado - FORTUNATE SONS - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Ashley Oviedo - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Tasha McCoy - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight 5%

Marilyn White - IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 3%

Norman Moses - IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Abigail Stein - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 59%

Malkia Stampley - 9 CIRCLES - Next Act Theater 41%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co 42%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight music theatre 25%

MAMMA MIA - Waukesha Civic Theatre 11%

RAISIN - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

SHE LOVES ME - SUNSET PLAYHOUSE 6%

TITLE OF SHOW - Outskirts Theatre Co. 4%

EARNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

HOME COOKED HEROES - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sunset Playhouse 38%

SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 23%

PSYCH - Waukesha Civic Theatre 16%

4 WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - Sunset Playhouse 12%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - SUNSET PLAYHOUSE 10%