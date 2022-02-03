Johnson Financial Group Continues Support Of Marcus Performing Arts Center

Today, the Marcus Performing Arts Center and Johnson Financial Group announced a renewed multi-year Title Sponsorship of the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Series.

Johnson Financial Group has been the Title Sponsor of Broadway since the 2019-20 season and has not only supported tremendous artistic achievements, but also substantial economic impact for the region. Key successes to date include the Milwaukee premiere of HAMILTON in October 2019 and return in October 2021, celebrating the Marcus Performing Arts Center's 50th Anniversary season, and generating more than $83 million of economic impact for Milwaukee through 20 weeks of presented Broadway. The extended Presenting Sponsorship will be in place through the 2024-25 season.



"We greatly appreciate the continued support of our long-term partner, Johnson Financial Group. Their commitment to the region's performing arts community is invaluable," said Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram. "This partnership plays a leading role in bringing the best of touring Broadway to our region and ensures the Marcus Center continues to be a gathering place for all."



"Having a great performing arts scene is incredibly important to the vibrancy of the city and making our downtown a destination for people throughout Wisconsin," said Johnson Financial Group President and CEO Jim Popp. "Johnson Financial Group is happy to continue our support of the Marcus Performing Arts Center and proud to continue supporting Milwaukee's premier destination for the performing arts!"



The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host their 2022/2023 Season Reveal on Tuesday, March 29. Next season's lineup for the Johnson Financial Group Broadway Series and MPAC Presents programming will be announced.



Approximately 600,000 people attend various performances and events each year at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, including performing arts, youth education programs, community events, and other special events. The Johnson Financial Group Broadway Series alone brings in an average of 128,000 patrons to the Marcus Performing Arts Center each season and has been a flagship series in the Milwaukee performing arts community since 1996.



For more information on the Johnson Financial Group Broadway Series, visit: https://www.marcuscenter.org/series/broadway.