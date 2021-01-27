How Three Industry Leaders Have Teamed up to Keep the Arts Alive in Wisconsin

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Center President & CEO will join with leaders from Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton and Overture Center in Madison to discuss how they are working together to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and extended closures, coordinate digital programming and promote the value of the arts statewide. This forum will be hosted by the Overture Center.

"The pandemic has brought our organizations together to protect and promote the arts in Wisconsin," said Tim Sauers, Overture's VP of programming and community engagement. "We are strategizing and collaborating on programming, reopening plans, health and safety, advocacy for our industry and more as we plan for our futures."

This discussion will address the benefits and outcomes of their collaborative relationship, how advocacy for the arts industry has become a priority in their roles and what milestones must be met for the centers to reopen. Please join us for this free forum, open to the public.

"Working collaboratively with our colleagues at similar venues in the state is more necessary than ever. Our partnership ensures that our combined efforts will facilitate the best ideas and solutions as we work towards a safe and speedy return to live performance and large assembly" said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts President & CEO.

FORUMHost: Emily Gruenewald, VP of Development, Overture Center for the ArtsPanel Members:

Maria Van Laanen, President, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO, Marcus Performing Arts Center

Tim Sauers, VP of Programming and Community Engagement, Overture Center for the Arts



Sign up for the free forum here. When registering, you'll have the opportunity to submit questions related to the topic. The login instructions and link will be sent to all registrants via email on February 10th.