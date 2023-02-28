First Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.

The Open Jar Institute is New York City's most Broadway-integrated actor training program providing select students one-on-one training with some of Broadway's biggest stars, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors. Jack Sippel is a Teaching Artist with Open Jar Institute and has appeared on Broadway in THE PROM; on national tours for MEMPHIS and NEWSIES and regionally in MARY POPPINS, WEST SIDE STORY (Paper Mill Playhouse); HELLO, DOLLY!, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, TARZAN, BYE BYE BIRDIE (Muny).

Attendance is free for this Masterclass, but advance registration is required. Register online at firststage.org/theater-academy/register-for-classes/

Cost: Attendance is free

Location: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Website: firststage.org/theater-academy/register-for-classes/

Phone: (414) 267-2970