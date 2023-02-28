Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel

The event is on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  

First Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.

The Open Jar Institute is New York City's most Broadway-integrated actor training program providing select students one-on-one training with some of Broadway's biggest stars, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors. Jack Sippel is a Teaching Artist with Open Jar Institute and has appeared on Broadway in THE PROM; on national tours for MEMPHIS and NEWSIES and regionally in MARY POPPINS, WEST SIDE STORY (Paper Mill Playhouse); HELLO, DOLLY!, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, TARZAN, BYE BYE BIRDIE (Muny).

Attendance is free for this Masterclass, but advance registration is required. Register online at firststage.org/theater-academy/register-for-classes/

Cost: Attendance is free

Location: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Website: firststage.org/theater-academy/register-for-classes/

Phone: (414) 267-2970



Milwaukees First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadways Jack Sippel Thi Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This Wednesday
Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.
The UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in June Photo
The UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in June
The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced today that the 43rd annual UPAF Ride for the Arts, presented by Miller Lite, will be held on Sunday, June 4, with an expanded 'Hoan Loop Course' completely closed to vehicle traffic for the entire event. Additionally, this year's start and finish line party returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.
World Premiere Wisconsin To Host Inaugural Festival Celebrating New Plays And Musicals, Ma Photo
World Premiere Wisconsin To Host Inaugural Festival Celebrating New Plays And Musicals, March 1- June 30
Four years in the making, after extensive planning and collaboration amongst a team of noted Wisconsin theater professionals, World Premiere Wisconsin has announced its inaugural festival comes to Wisconsin this spring.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents the World Premiere of HOOPS This March Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents the World Premiere of HOOPS This March
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced the World Premiere of HOOPS adapted by Eliana Pipes with original music by B~Free from the HOOPS Project portrait series by Nicole Acosta.

More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This WednesdayMilwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This Wednesday
February 27, 2023

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.
Marcus Center To Receive Grant From National Endowment For The ArtsMarcus Center To Receive Grant From National Endowment For The Arts
February 24, 2023

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its MPAC Presents programming. Specific funding from the NEA will help support MPAC's arts & cultural series of Dance, Jazz, and special performances this season. MPAC's project is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards across America totaling nearly $28.8 million that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
Forte Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS, April 14- 23Forte Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS, April 14- 23
February 23, 2023

​​​​​​​Forte Theatre Company presents Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, April 14 - 23, 2023. Performances take place in the beautiful Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S 51st Street, in Franklin. Forte is the first professional theatre company in Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs.
The UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in JuneThe UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in June
February 22, 2023

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced today that the 43rd annual UPAF Ride for the Arts, presented by Miller Lite, will be held on Sunday, June 4, with an expanded 'Hoan Loop Course' completely closed to vehicle traffic for the entire event. Additionally, this year's start and finish line party returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.
World Premiere Wisconsin To Host Inaugural Festival Celebrating New Plays And Musicals, March 1- June 30World Premiere Wisconsin To Host Inaugural Festival Celebrating New Plays And Musicals, March 1- June 30
February 21, 2023

Four years in the making, after extensive planning and collaboration amongst a team of noted Wisconsin theater professionals, World Premiere Wisconsin has announced its inaugural festival comes to Wisconsin this spring.
share