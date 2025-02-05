FINDING NEMO to be Presented at First Stage in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Stage will present the beloved 2003 classic on stage: Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO, Theater for Young Audiences version. Featuring new music by the award-winning songwriting team behind the hit movie “Frozen,” this production promises to make a splash and delight audiences of all ages.

Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA runs March 8 through April 6, 2025, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Todd Wehr Theater.

“Finding Nemo captured the hearts and imaginations of families everywhere, and now we're bringing that magic and wonder to Milwaukee,” said Jeff Frank, artistic director at First Stage. “Audiences will be amazed and inspired by this production featuring nearly 40 puppets. It's a must-see show for all celebrating family, friendship, trust and courage. Marlin and Dory's epic journey reminds us all of the strength we can find within ourselves if we ‘just keep swimming.'”

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Dive into this underwater adventure! The show runs approximately 75 minutes, including a brief intermission. Recommended for families with young people ages 5-12 and theater lovers of all ages. This production's Pay What You Choose Performance is on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m., the Sensory Friendly Performance is on Saturday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m., and the Sign Language Interpreted Performance is on Sunday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Co-Directors Jeff Frank and Michael Dean Morgan lead the creative team for this production, with Morgan also serving as Choreographer. Paul Helm is the Music Director, while Scenic Designer Kristin Ellert, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, Lighting Designer Jason Fassl, and Sound Designer Josh Schmidt bring the production to life. The stage management team includes Stage Manager Kelly L. Schwartz, Assistant Stage Manager Aminah Rockett, and Second Assistant Stage Manager Vivian Madson.

The adult cast features Jake Horstmeier as Marlin, Karen Estrada as Dory, Zach Thomas Woods as Bruce and Ensemble, Rachael Zientek as Coral and Ensemble, and Chase Stoeger as Professor Ray and Ensemble.

The production includes two casts of young performers. In the Orange Cast, Lainey Techtmann stars as Nemo, alongside Steven Gayfield (Tad), Cal Jordan (Sheldon), Mara Iligaray (Pearl), Annabelle Miller (Squirt), Annalise Jordan (Peach), Quinn Sison (Bloat), Ava Sabel (Gurgle), and Aliyah Streicher as part of the Teen Ensemble. The Blue Cast features Simone Gong-Murray as Nemo, with Ira Kindkeppel-Longden (Tad), William Jelenchick (Sheldon), Eviana Gibbons (Pearl), Tegan Rae Stadler (Squirt), Emily Honigman (Peach), Elliot Lippman (Bloat), Jeremiah Cooper (Gurgle), and Annaliese Witz in the Teen Ensemble.

