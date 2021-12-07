Casting Complete For TONI STONE and PIANO MEN at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Rep has announced the complete cast and creative teams for the start of 2022 with Toni Stone in the Quadracci Powerhouse January 4 - 30 and Piano Men in the Stackner Cabaret January 7 - February 27.

Toni Stone, by celebrated playwright Lydia R. Diamond, is a sensational theatrical event with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues. The cast features Kedren Spencer (Little Shop of Horrors, Trinity Rep) as Toni Stone with Melvin Abston (Animal Farm, Milwaukee Rep) as Alberga, Amar Atkins (The Color Purple, Broadway) as Elzie, Milwaukee's own DiMonte Henning (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Woody, Enoch King (Constellations, Horizon Theatre Company) as Millie, Eric J. Little (Clybourne Park, Aurora Theatre) as King Tut, Lau'rie Roach (Slur, Alliance Theatre) as Jimmy, dane troy (My Children! My Africa!, Theatrical Outfit) as Stretch and Geoffrey D. Williams (Thurgood, Theatrical Outfit) as Spec.

Toni Stone is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Native Gardens, Virginia Center Stage) with choreography by Dell Howlett (Guys and Dolls, Guthrie Theater), set design by Tony Cisek (Two Trains Running, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Kara Harmon (Eclipsed, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Thom Weaver (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), original music and composition by Derek A. Graham (Redwood, Portland Center Stage), sound design by Sharath Patel (Pass Over, ACT) with casting director Jody Feldman, wig designer Nikiya Mathis, dialect coach Shadana Patterson, intimacy consultant Sasha Smith and stage manager Martinique M. Barthel. Toni Stone is a co-production with Alliance Theatre in Atlanta where it will run February 10-27, 2022.

Declared the Best New Play of 2019 by the Wall Street Journal and a New York Times Critics Pick! Toni Stone captures the trailblazing spirit of the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni's journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants to do most - play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along.

Piano Men tackles music from Bach to Broadway in the Stackner Cabaret January 7 - February 27, 2022. Piano Men features Milwaukee Rep favorites Steve Watts (I Love a Piano, Milwaukee Rep) and Nygel D. Robinson (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep) as two virtuoso piano players that will have audiences clapping, laughing and calling out requests. Colte Julian (Million Dollar Quartet, Nat'l tour) will replace Nygel D. Robinson February 8 - 27.

Piano Men is music directed by performer Steve Watts with lighting design by Aaron Lichamer (An Evening with Groucho, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by J Jumbelic (A Dolls House Part 2, Huntington Theater Company), costume coordination by Milwaukee Rep's Costume Director Nicholas Hartman and stage manager Josh Hart.

Equal parts concert and sing-along, Piano Men is an exhilarating and entertaining musical revue inspired by the hard working piano players who play everywhere from bars to airports, hotel lobbies to grand concert halls. Piano Men will feature a unique set list from rock, pop, classical, Broadway and everything in between. Filled with hilarious stories, this world premiere event will leave you wanting to come back for more.

To purchase tickets to Toni Stone and Piano Men go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.