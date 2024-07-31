Cast Announced for WAITRESS At Skylight Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast of Waitress, the hit Broadway musical, which will open their 65th season, October 4-27, 2024.

The beloved musical, based on the 2007 film of the same name, follows the story of Jenna, a talented pie maker in a small town who dreams of a better life. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress has captivated audiences with its heartwarming story and catchy tunes.

Making her Skylight debut in the leading role of Jenna, is talented performer Julia Levinson. Joining her onstage are some familiar faces: Broadway-veteran-turned-local-favorite Andrew Varela (Evita), as Cal; Raven Monique Dockery (Little Shop of Horrors) as Becky and Jared Brandt Hoover (From Here to Eternity) as Earl. Returning artists D. Eric Woolweber (Xanadu), Nathan Danzer (School of Rock) and Hope Reisterer (Mamma Mia!) will round out this great ensemble, alongside several artists new to Skylight's stage.

"We are thrilled to open our 65th season with this absolutely delightful and inspiring musical. We welcome a marvelously talented and diverse cast filled with many Skylight favorites, as well as some exciting new faces," said Michael Unger, Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre. "I am proud to welcome my dear friend and colleague, Lisa Shriver, as the director and choreographer of this show. She choreographed Little Shop of Horrors and Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame for us, and I can't wait to see what she does at the helm of this one. Through its funny and empowering story, and heartfelt and spectacular score, Waitress is the perfect recipe for finding happiness in unexpected places."

Tickets for Waitress are on sale and can be purchased through the Skylight Music Theatre website or by calling the box office at (414) 291-7800.

Comments