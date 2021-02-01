Black Arts MKE Selected For The Black Seed National Strategic Initiative To Support Equity For Black Theater Institutions

Black Arts MKE has been awarded a generous grant from The Black Seed, a national strategic initiative focused on creating impact and "thrivability" for Black theater institutions. Awarding close to 100 one- or two-year grants up to $150,000, this is the first iteration in a long-term strategy for The Black Seed.



"Black Arts MKE has served as Milwaukee's premiere arts and culture organization dedicated to increasing the availability and quality of African American arts for our community. As our community addresses the converging pandemics of COVID-19 and ongoing racial injustices, this prestigious award enables us to build upon our multidisciplinary arts platforms to inspire pride, empower, and provide opportunities for local professional and emerging artists of color," says Black Arts MKE Board Chair Cory Nettles. "We are proud to partner with The Black Seed to share more of our stories on a national level and put a spotlight on many of our local Black theater organizations including in-residence group Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, MPower Theater and Lights! Camera! Soul!"

Black Arts MKE will participate in a national Think Tank of up to 50 non-profit Black Theater institutional leaders from across the country in addition to receiving financial support. The Black Seed will develop a national marketing campaign to tell the story of Black Theater in America. This optimistic enterprise developed by everyday leaders who serve on the front lines of leading Black institutions for Black artists and Black communities is impact oriented.

"Artists are both at the forefront of change and critical to the preservation of culture. Often their work involves envisioning new ways of being in the world. Black Arts MKE works with over 100 performing artists each year and like many other black-led arts organizations across the country, we're critically underfunded," says Executive Director Barbara Wanzo. "The Black Seed national initiative will play a significant role in giving Black Arts MKE the financial sustainability and national recognition to support our vision to be a catalyst for advancing racial equity and inclusion in Milwaukee."

According to The Black Seed research, Black Theater institutions shape our national narrative and public discourse. Yet, inequities persist. Of the $4 billion in philanthropic support from foundations to arts organizations, 58% of that goes to the largest 2% of organizations; all white-led. The other 98% of organizations split the last 42% and arts organizations serving communities of color shared only 4% of that pie. The median budget size of the 20 largest arts organization of color surveyed by the DeVos Institute is 90% smaller than their mainstream counterparts, and more than half of these organizations were operating in 2013 with budget deficits. Black theater is at a critical moment. Over 600 Black theater institutions existed from 1961-1982. Many are described as having a "meteoric existence" with few surviving a decade and even fewer celebrating 15-year anniversaries. Until The Black Seed, there has been no national, coordinated response to support Black theater institutions whose stories are so vital to a complete American narrative.