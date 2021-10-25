All In Productions Presents A Workshop Of New Work ABSENT

All In Productions presents a workshop production of Absent, a multimedia new work written by Adam Qutaishat.

When Abby goes missing, the police think it's an open and shut case. One dead teacher, Abby's prints on the weapon, and her necklace found by the river. But her friends don't believe it. The four people closest to Abby join forces to find out what really happened - in a group chat. As it turns out, they know more than they shared with the authorities, and with each other. Will they be able to find out what really happened?

A one-of-a-kind production that is designed to be experienced equally in-person or virtually, Absent will put you in the group chat with Abby's friends as they search for the truth.

Tickets are available for the virtual experience, and a limited number of tickets are available for a live experience at 53212 Presents.

COVID-19 Policy: Proof of vaccination is required for all audience members. All audience members are required to be masked while in the venue.

This show is not recommended for anyone under the age of 15.

CW/TW: Absent includes mentions and/or depictions of Murder, Sexual Assault and R*pe of Minors, Suicide, Physical and Emotional Abuse of Minors, Gunshots, and Homophobia. There are no physical or visual representations of this content, however the subject matter is a part of an immersive experience. The sudden sound of gunshots will occur during each performance.

Learn more at allin-mke.com/absent.