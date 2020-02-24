Alisa Rhode to Lead RAMBLIN' RHODE AND THE ROADHOUSE ROWDIES in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater

Renowned performer ALISSA RHODE leads a multi-talented quartet in RAMBLIN' RHODE AND THE ROADHOUSE ROWDIES, MARCH 19-22, 2020 in the MARLA EICHMANN STUDIO THEATER at SUNSET PLAYHOUSE in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. The group of family members and friends will entertain audiences with stories, anecdotes, and an eclectic musical mix of everything from folk to funk.

A gifted music director, arranger, conductor, vocalist, and composer, ALISSA RHODE earned her Bachelor's in Music Composition from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and her Master's in Liberal Studies from UW-Milwaukee. Based in Milwaukee, she travels throughout Wisconsin presenting cabarets and concerts. Regionally, Alissa has worked with companies such as Northern Sky Theater, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, First Stage Children's Theatre, Children's Theatre of Madison, Door Shakespeare, and Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua. She serves as Lead Music Director for the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee and also teaches private piano and voice.

Joining Alissa will be her sister, well-known performer/director Molly Rhode. Molly graduated as a theatre major from Milwaukee High School of the Arts. She earned her B.F.A. in Theatre Studies with a double emphasis in Playwriting and Directing from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. A classically trained actor, Molly played several of Shakespeare's leading ladies at Milwaukee Shakespeare Company, spent two summers with American Players Theatre, and two summers with Door Shakespeare. She has often performed and directed at Skylight Opera Theatre and First Stage Children's Theatre. Currently, Molly serves as Associate Artistic Director for Northern Sky Theatre in Door County.

Other members of the quartet are ELIZABETH and NICHOLAS HAYES, a popular local father/daughter folk duo known as Me and Dad. ELIZABETH HAYES is a classically trained violinist who studied with the MSO's Tim Klabunde and shared first chair in the Shorewood High School Chamber Orchestra. She performed at Carnegie Hall with conductor Karen Frink and played in the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's four orchestral ensembles. Elizabeth was a member of the Moirai Trio mentored by Stephanie Jacob. Currently, Elizabeth is a second violinist in the Edgewood Chamber Orchestra. She is a member of the Madison indie band Vice Versace.

NICHOLAS HAYES studied voice and guitar at the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music. He was a member of power-pop quartets America's Heartbeat and The Hit. Nicholas founded 3rd Street Audio where he worked with many groups including The Squares and Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans. He worked at Milwaukee Area Technical College in the Occupational Music program and is an original member of the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee's House Band.

Performances of RAMBLIN' RHODE AND THE ROADHOUSE ROWDIES are Thursday, March 19th through Saturday March 21st at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Technician sponsors for the cabaret are Kathy and Tom Schmit.

Sunset Playhouse, located at 700 Wall Street in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 60th season. In addition to the six SideNotes Cabarets, the Playhouse offers eight productions in the Furlan Auditorium, six Musical MainStage concerts, three shows in the After Sunset series, and three shows in the bug in a rug Children's Theater series. To reserve tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com. For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291.





