Milwaukee Repertory Theater Seeks Young Performer for Upcoming Production of THE NERD

Milwaukee Repertory Theater seeks a young performer, age 7-12, to perform the role of Thor in its upcoming production of The Nerd by Larry Shue.

From the much-loved playwright of The Foreigner comes a new production of one of the funniest plays ever written. When Willum has an unexpected party guest, who turns into an unwanted houseguest, he executes an elaborate plan to rid himself of the wacky nuisance. Aided by a rag-tag team that includes friends, a would-be lover and an oblivious boss, creative acts of desperation quickly dissolve into utter mayhem. The twists and turns of this madcap comedy lead to an ending that leaves you feeling happily hoodwinked!

THOR (7-12 years old to play an 8-year-old. Male. Black, AfroLatinx, or Latinx. Note: the actors cast to play Thor's parents are Latinx and African American.) Thor is a temperamental, loud, boisterous, and irrepressible child. He is a hellion and a monster of a child to both his parents and strangers.

Young performers who would like to audition should have their parents fill out the electronic submission form via Google Forms (link below) to request an appointment. Access to a computer with a strong internet connection is recommended, but if you do not have access to a computer/internet, please feel free to call Artistic Administrator, Dylan Sladky, who will assist with the application by phone. Dylan can be reached at (414) 290-5391.

Please submit material no later than Friday, May 10 by clicking the following link and filling out the Google Form: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1LlCW0zhUGwig9ebJ2IAQkMgLWnGEvUzVXiwZ9Vx6tw0

Individual appointments will be assigned to candidates we would like to invite to come for an audition. No one will be seen without an appointment.

The Nerd rehearses Tuesday through Sunday, October 15 through November 14 and performs November 15 through December 15. Young performers will be required to miss school during tech week and for matinee performances. Please include all conflicts for these dates in the Google Form application or be prepared to list all conflicts when submitting directly to Dylan Sladky.

For additional questions, please contact Frank Honts, Casting Director, at fhonts@milwaukeerep.com or via phone at (414) 290-5374.

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, The Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues - the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. Now in its 65th Season, The Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.





