Video: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre will present Beautiful, the Carole King Musical from July 10-20 at the Nelda K. Balch Festival Playhouse on the campus of Kalamazoo College. See the trailer video here!

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

Performance days and times are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm and Sundays will start at 2pm. Go to our website for all dates and times. Tickets range from $55-$25 with Student ticket pricing at $15 for all shows. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $20 rush tickets for adults and $10 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office). Preview performance tickets on Thursday, July 10th are $25.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance on Saturday July 12th at 7:30pm. ASL performances generously sponsored by Barbara A. Rider and Fred W. Sammons. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 269-343-2727.