The Seventh Annual Southwest Holiday Fest to Bring the Christmas Spirit to Life in Detroit's Mexicantown Neighborhood

The Southwest Holiday Fest is Southwest Detroit's family - friendly, free holiday festival offering new and returning visitors fun winter-themed free activities. All are welcomed to casually stroll the Bagley/Vernor Corridor between 16th and 24th streets from 3pm - 7pm on Saturday December 10, 2022. You can sip on hot chocolate or traditional Mexican Christmas fruit punch while you explore the neighborhood's one-of-a-kind shops, restaurants, bars, and cultural institutions.

Attendees can enjoy a Detroit Symphony performance or a Puerto Rican trio along with Santa, in the Ford Resource Center at the Mexicantown Mercado, enjoy roasted chestnuts with the Hubbard Richard Residents Association at the 20th Street Gazebo, enjoy Mexican hot chocolate, and strike a piñata in the MexicantownCDC Galeria', see Theatre performances at the Matrix Theatre, enjoy food and participate in a Mexican-Style Posada at Xochi's Gift Shop, participate in a clothing swap and wintery snacks at - We The People, and face painting and cookie decorating at the Plaza del Sol building. Each participating venue has something unique and exciting to offer.

"Attending Southwest Holiday Fest should be on your to do list, during this holiday season," said Kate Brennan, Matrix Theatre Company Interim Executive Director, and festival co-founder. "The atmosphere that permeates the festival is heart-warming and celebratory, and it really captures the joy of the season. This event is entirely driven by its sponsoring businesses and organizations, and we are all proud and excited to once again, show off our corner of the city to residents and visitors alike."

All activities are free and open to the public - unless otherwise specified by individual locations. Participating businesses, organizations, and sponsors consist of: Matrix Theatre Company, Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, Ford Resource and Engagement Center-Mexicantown Mercado, Xochi's Gift Shop, We The People, Living Arts, Plaza del Sol, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, El Popo Supermarket, Los Galanes Restaurant, Mexicantown Restaurant, the Hubbard Richard Residents Association Southwest Detroit Business Association, The Hubbard Richard Mexicantown Mainstreet Designated Area and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.