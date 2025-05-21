Shakespeare Royal Oak to Celebrates 25 Years with LET'S MAKE HISTORY Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare Royal Oak will celebrate their 25th season with a historic fundraiser Friday, June 6 from 6pm to 9pm at the Royal Oak Historical Society Museum. The event will feature a special exhibit of local artists' curated work from backstage, masks, photos, art, banners and more from the theatre company's 25 seasons of professional theatre in Starr Jaycee Park.

Tickets for this art opening and fundraiser gala are $40 for the fundraiser, $65 for the fundraiser and a ticket to Shakespeare Royal Oak's 2025 summer production of Macbeth, and $130 for the fundraiser and two tickets to Macbeth. Tickets are available in advance at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com and will be available on the night of the event at the Royal Oak Historical Society Museum located at 1411 W. Webster Rd in Royal Oak.

Shakespeare Royal Oak's 25th Season

For its vanguard 25th Season, Shakespeare Royal Oak will present a devilishly original streampunk-style Macbeth from visionary Detroit director Jeffrey Michael Nahan, with all the spirited spells, plots, and revenge the Bard could conjure up right in the middle of Starr Jaycee Park, July 24 through August 3. Steampunk Macbeth will fill your eyes and mind with its unique style, music, and moves to keep you guessing until you cheer its glorious end! So, stab your calendar now to plan your night under the stars with the area's best professional theatre artists as they reveal the plot of Shakespeare's finest villain in one of the most feared and loved plays of all time. Tickets for Macbeth will go on sale on Friday, June 13 at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com

Shakespeare Royal Oak Education Programs

“One of the most lasting things we've created at Shakespeare Royal Oak is our fabulous education curriculum,” states SRO founder and executive director Ed Nahhat. “Since 2002, our students have gotten a top-notch affordable experience in the park, while parents get to see their children perform this incredible work, and we have built a legacy. Several of our KidsAct! and Teen Ensemble participants have gone on to work with us to teach, act, and work with other area theatres professionally, and that makes us so proud.”

SRO Teen Ensemble

During the two-week SRO Teen Ensemble program, high school students delve into character development, explore safe stage combat and sword fighting techniques, prepare costume designs, and learn all aspects of presenting a Shakespearean production. This summer, participants will be staging their own production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The SRO Teen Ensemble Program will run July 15-26 for students entering grades 9-12, with three public performances on the Starr Jaycee Park stage at 7pm July 27, 28, and 29. All students registered for the program will be in the production. An optional pre-audition workshop will be held Monday, June 9, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Royal Oak Admin Building) before auditions. Auditions will be held Monday, June 16, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Royal Oak Admin Building). Students who register for the program will be sent the link for the audition Signup Genius to select an audition time slot and more detailed information. All students who register will also receive an invitation to attend the optional (but recommended) pre-audition workshop. Students may also attend as technical students (non-actor) and will be given theatrical technical training in stage management, sound design, dramaturgy, and choreography. Students wishing to do both will be given the opportunity to do so. Tuition is $360 per student with registration available online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com/education.

KidsAct!

For students entering grades 1-8, Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to offer KidsAct! July 28 - August 1. with a public performance on Saturday, August 2 at 11am. During this six-day program, students get the absolute joy of learning Shakespeare soliloquies, safe sword fighting, stage combat, as well as improv skills and movement from area theatre professionals. KidsAct! tuition is $260 per student with registration available now online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com/education.

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Foster, Susan Birkenhead - BOOP! The Musical - 19% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 18% Vote Now!