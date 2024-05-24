The McElroy Family Comes tot he Fisher Theatre This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The McElroy Brothers announced new dates for their 2024 Twenty Fungalore Tour, with a stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on July 18 & 19 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 and will be available online at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy are brothers, authors, and podcasters who host 9 active podcasts (18, if you include the podcasts that have ended). Their projects include My Brother, My Brother and Me (a podcast and TV show) and The Adventure Zone (a podcast and #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel series, both with their father Clint McElroy).

Together with their family and friends they host podcasts like Sawbones, Shmanners, Wonderful!, and many others. They also host web series like The McElroy Family Clubhouse, write comic books (sometimes), and once they even managed to podcast their way into the Dreamworks motion picture film Trolls World Tour.

The McElroy Family are coming to the Fisher Theatre for My Brother, My Brother & Me on Thursday, July 18 & The Adventure Zone on Friday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $51.50 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, May 31. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Comments