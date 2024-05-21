GODSPELL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Set for FIM 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FIM has unveiled its 2024-25 season. The season will kick off June 20 with music icon Charlie Wilson at FIM Capitol Theatre.

Packages are available now and can be created with as few as three performances from across all FIM programs and venues. Patrons receive a special 20 percent package discount and waived processing fees until June 28. Genesee County residents receive an additional 30 percent discount on most shows as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Other benefits include access to the best seats in the house, 15 percent discount on tickets added to an existing package anytime during the season, free exchanges and easy replacements, payment plans with no interest and an exclusive invitation to the annual season reveal event. Individual tickets go on sale July 1.

The new season is full of wonder and possibilities at Whiting Auditorium, Capitol Theatre and Elgood Theatre. Talented performers, heart-pulsing music, and timeless storytelling will inspire and transport patrons across genres and generations.

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre starts and ends its season with musicals, including a reimagined Godspell and the horror sensation Carrie the Musical, as well as a world premiere from its annual New Works Festival along the way. FIM Presents at Whiting Auditorium will have patrons dancing to familiar tunes in Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA and Broadway’s smash hits Dear Evan Hansen and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. There will also be more family entertainment than ever before at Whiting Auditorium, with Bluey’s Big Play, Dog Man: The Musical and iLumination, among others. The timeless Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will round out the holiday season alongside classic favorites The Nutcracker and Holiday Pops. FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra will remind us how classical music has influenced pop culture as they perform a variety of familiar compositions featured in our favorite films. Selections include Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” as well as Mozart’s “Requiem” and “A Little Night Music.” Members of FSO will also collaborate with the National Arab Orchestra at the Capitol Theatre and perform The Godfather live in concert at Whiting Auditorium as part of the season’s new Pops & Culture series. FIM Presents at Capitol Theatre is a one-stop shop for artists and events at one of Flint’s historical venues. From Charlie Wilson and The Wallflowers to Sara Evans, Napoleon Dynamite Live! and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, there is truly a show for everyone.

“This new season is brimming with possibility. It has brilliant stage productions, immensely talented performers, heart-pulsing music and timeless storytelling,” explained FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. “The line-up is packed with incredible variety and non-stop entertainment. Shows will be added throughout the year. Stay in touch so you won’t miss an announcement!”

The complete season is available at www.thefim.org. To create a package, visit tickets.thefim.org or FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or call (810) 237-7333.

Celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community, FIM is a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization that believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint.

Comments