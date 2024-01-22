Review: THE LOVE LIST at A Wilde Theatre

The Love List is currently running January 19 -28, 2024

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Review: THE LOVE LIST at A Wilde Theatre

This fast-paced, very funny comedy is about two best friends, Leon and Bill celebrating Bill's Birthday and as a present, Leon's has signed Bill up for a matchmaking service to help him choose a mate! This is not any dating website you are used to hearing about. It's through a gypsy woman, and she asks Bill to make a list of the top ten best qualities of his "ideal woman." Out of this fantasy list the wonderful Justine materializes and the men quickly learn that their list could use a few revisions.

This was my first time visiting the A Wilde Theatre in downtown Brighton, and I was utterly charmed by the experience. The intimate and cozy theater makes you feel part of the show, immersing you in the storytelling. Lynn Wilde Concannon (owner of A Wilde Theatre and director of The Love List) did an excellent job directing this trio cast navigating through their unique set of circumstances. Sean Sabo (Bill) led the show with a finesse that had you rooting for his character, Bill, to find happiness. His best friend, Leon, played by Patrick Grimes, was hilariously frustrating when discussing his dating life and womanizing ways. His dry sense of humor and one-liners were perfectly timed, adding an excellent juxtaposition of Bill's more hopeless romantic tendencies. Laura Mandernack was an absolute delight as Justine. She had a challenging role to play, tackling so many different aspects of her character, and she ultimately shined in every facet of her character's personality. The chemistry between the whole cast was very endearing. I got lost in the story and was intrigued by the entire performance, and I couldn't wait to see what would happen next. The Love List was a perfect night out for date night with your partner, groups of friends, or families to enjoy. I implore anyone to check out A Wilde Theatre and see The Love List. 

The Love List is currently running January 19 -28, 2024 (with a possible extension Feb. 2 - 4)

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Starring:

Sean Sabo, Laura Mandernack, and Patrick Grimes

Reserved seating tickets are $35 (plus a $2 convenience fee). Doors open 30 mins before the performance. 

 Purchase tickets at Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Birmingham Village Players Announces Auditions for THE PROM Photo
Birmingham Village Players Announces Auditions for THE PROM

Join us for 'The Prom' auditions at Birmingham Village Players! Attend the pre-audition dance workshop on Jan 25 and the auditions on Feb 10. Don't miss this glittery and uplifting production about acceptance and tolerance. Visit www.birminghamvillageplayers.com for more information.

2
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present PHOTOGRAPH 51 About Scientific Hero Rosalind Fran Photo
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present PHOTOGRAPH 51 About Scientific Hero Rosalind Franklin

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company presents the Michigan premiere of 'Photograph 51' by Anna Ziegler, a captivating play that explores the story of unsung scientific hero Rosalind Franklin. Set in the 1950s, the play delves into the intense competition among scientists as they race to unravel the secrets of DNA.

3
INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL Will Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre Photo
INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL Will Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of James Anthony Tyler's Into the Side of a Hill, directed and choreographed by Ken-Matt Martin.

4
Tipping Point Theatre Presents Michigans First Production Of THE CHINESE LADY Photo
Tipping Point Theatre Presents Michigan's First Production Of THE CHINESE LADY

Tipping Point Theatre presents Michigan’s first production of The Chinese Lady. Tickets on sale January 17!

From This Author - Emily Schenk

Emily Schenk is a wife and owner of a farm in Milford where she raises ducks, chickens, and her two dogs Daisy Rey and Scrumpy. She is a former thespian and current Broadway fanatic. She enjoys an ann... Emily Schenk">(read more about this author)

Review: THE LOVE LIST at A Wilde TheatreReview: THE LOVE LIST at A Wilde Theatre
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Smith TheatreReview: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Smith Theatre
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE NEW COMEDY MUSICAL at Fisher TheatreReview: MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE NEW COMEDY MUSICAL at Fisher Theatre
Review: RAIN ON FIRE at Flint Repertory TheatreReview: RAIN ON FIRE at Flint Repertory Theatre

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
Diva Royale in Michigan Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02)Tracker VIDEOS
9 to 5 The Musical in Michigan 9 to 5 The Musical
Grosse Pointe Theatre (1/26-2/04)Tracker
On Your Feet in Michigan On Your Feet
Whiting Auditorium (3/12-3/13)
Dinosaur World Live in Michigan Dinosaur World Live
Miller Auditorium (4/20-4/20)
The Mousetrap in Michigan The Mousetrap
Birmingham Village Players (1/12-1/28)VIDEOS
Native Gardens in Michigan Native Gardens
Farmers Alley Theatre (1/25-2/04)
Wicked in Michigan Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
SpongeBob SquarePants in Michigan SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Michigan Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
The Cher Show in Michigan The Cher Show
Stranahan Theater (6/06-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You