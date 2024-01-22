Review: THE LOVE LIST at A Wilde Theatre

This fast-paced, very funny comedy is about two best friends, Leon and Bill celebrating Bill's Birthday and as a present, Leon's has signed Bill up for a matchmaking service to help him choose a mate! This is not any dating website you are used to hearing about. It's through a gypsy woman, and she asks Bill to make a list of the top ten best qualities of his "ideal woman." Out of this fantasy list the wonderful Justine materializes and the men quickly learn that their list could use a few revisions.

This was my first time visiting the A Wilde Theatre in downtown Brighton, and I was utterly charmed by the experience. The intimate and cozy theater makes you feel part of the show, immersing you in the storytelling. Lynn Wilde Concannon (owner of A Wilde Theatre and director of The Love List) did an excellent job directing this trio cast navigating through their unique set of circumstances. Sean Sabo (Bill) led the show with a finesse that had you rooting for his character, Bill, to find happiness. His best friend, Leon, played by Patrick Grimes, was hilariously frustrating when discussing his dating life and womanizing ways. His dry sense of humor and one-liners were perfectly timed, adding an excellent juxtaposition of Bill's more hopeless romantic tendencies. Laura Mandernack was an absolute delight as Justine. She had a challenging role to play, tackling so many different aspects of her character, and she ultimately shined in every facet of her character's personality. The chemistry between the whole cast was very endearing. I got lost in the story and was intrigued by the entire performance, and I couldn't wait to see what would happen next. The Love List was a perfect night out for date night with your partner, groups of friends, or families to enjoy. I implore anyone to check out A Wilde Theatre and see The Love List.

The Love List is currently running January 19 -28, 2024 (with a possible extension Feb. 2 - 4)

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Starring:

Sean Sabo, Laura Mandernack, and Patrick Grimes

Reserved seating tickets are $35 (plus a $2 convenience fee). Doors open 30 mins before the performance.

