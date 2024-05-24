GODSPELL Comes to Arsène's Black Box Venue, The Cathedral

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shortly after, the arrival of Jesus (Matthew Muns) catapults the group into action with the uplifting, "Save The People," as they claim their signature articles of red clothing to mark their commitment to following Christ.

Each of the Disciples demonstrate their love of the forming community through different interpretations of scripture and truth: "Day By Day," (Hailey Eriksen) is a folk-like ballad of grace, while "Learn Your Lessons Well," (Megan Vanderberghe) is a charming plea that calls for change among the group. "Bless The Lord," (Mallorie Green) is a heart pounding, gospel classic in contrast to the vaudeville-esque, "All For The Best," (Matthew Muns, Jacob Stoliker, and Company) featuring choreography with umbrellas and tap. The audience is brought into the loving embrace of, "All Good Gifts," (Lucas Thieme) and dazzled by the flashlights of Act One's closing number, "Light Of The World," (Sydney Carroll).

And then a shift begins to take place as a more serious tone befalls the story in Act Two featuring a reprisal of, "Learn Your Lessons Well," (Megan Vanderberghe and Lucas Thieme), the playful woe of, "Turn Back, O Man," (Isabelle Grima), and the rock anthem rebuking of, "Alas For You," (Matthew Muns).

In what could largely be considered the third phase of the story, we see the closing hints of tearful goodbyes as, "By My Side," (Shannon Lafrate) begs for Jesus to stay before, "We Beseech Thee," (Daniel DeRey) gets the audience clapping and dancing along once more. "Beautiful City," (Matthew Muns and Company) sets the takeaway message of the show: building a community of love and compassion that surpasses the parting of Christ, to carry on His message. Judas (Jacob Stoliker) laments his decision in the gut-wrenching, "On The Willows," (Jacob Stoliker, Zach Andrew, Zena Kissinger, and Olivia Wofford). Which leaves the, "Finale," to feature the most Arsène-styled twist on this classic musical as Jesus ascends aerial silk and performs the final number, high above the audience.

Religious or not, Godspell has a prevailing message that is applicable to all audiences: love for humanity. Godspell promises to bring laughter, joy, and even sadness through its 2-hour run time. We guarantee that you'll be jamming along from your seat from beginning to end in this show that's perfect for audience members of all ages. Bring the entire family and all your friends for an experience that will stick with you for a lifetime.

Godspell runs through May 26, 2024 at The Cathedral in Macomb, MI. For tickets and information, go to: www.arseneperformingarts.com

Comments