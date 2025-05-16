Review: LUNGS at Tipping Point Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LUNGS is an introspective show that dives into the lives of a young couple contemplating starting a family and bringing a child into this uncertain world. This show begs the question, is there ever a right time to procreate? The couple seen in the show is deeply involved in the current environmental and political crisis. Although details are intentionally left vague in the show, the core of this production lies in the existential turmoil most people face in their 20s and early 30s. This stems from the fear of the unknown future and how that can impact future generations. What I found most endearing about LUNGS was the characters' vulnerability in expressing their feelings. Oftentimes, these subjects are avoided out of embarrassment or shame, but it's essential to have these sensitive conversations about becoming parents and raising children in this modern age.

The show's writing is fast-paced and perfectly timed with the onstage Cellist performed by Laurie A. Jarski. Laurie A. Jarski brought an engaging and impactful layer to this, at times, intense dialogue. I enjoyed the cello's extra ambiance that accompanied each scene of LUNGS.

It's not often that I get to see a cast of two performers work together so seamlessly. Connor Allston and Kristin Shields have a magnetic chemistry on stage that makes the audience forget the show only has two characters. The sheer amount of dialogue Connor Allston and Kristin Shields had to not only memorize but emote in such a raw performance was so awe-inspiring and challenging, to say the least. I commend Connor Allston on his portrayal of this imperfect male lead who wants to be a good partner while expressing his wants and needs in life and their relationship. Allston's performance was layered with rich undertones of earnest male angst and the perfect emotional and physical support he lends to his sometimes neurotic love interest. Kristin Shields is an environmental activist who wonders if she's doing enough. As a woman, I related to her portrayal of the woman worrying about motherhood and fearing the biological clock that's always looming over women's minds. Kristin Shields had such a natural nervousness and anxious energy as she played this indecisive character. She made me feel for her as a character, as if she were a good friend, entrusting me with her fears of becoming a mom.

This show takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions. It included several monologues on the climate crisis we are currently facing. Kristin Shields's character describes the environmental impact of having a child, which can result in tons of CO2 emissions yearly. This production raises the question of adopting children, planting trees, and recycling. LUNGS will make you laugh and may even make you cry, but what stuck with me the most was that it made me think and feel for the future. I love a show you can't stop discussing with friends and family. LUNGS will definitely be a conversation starter at your next dinner party. I highly suggest seeing LUNGS at Tipping Point Theatre.

Lungs will perform at Tipping Point Theatre from June 1st. TPT is located at 361 E. Cady St., Northville, MI 48167. Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the box office.

