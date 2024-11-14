Photos: MOON MAN WALK At The Inspired Acting Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Inspired Acting Company has released photos of “Moon Man Walk,” a story about love, family, and the secrets we keep by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, James Ijames.

“Moon Man Walk” tells the moving story of a young man named Spencer, who is navigating life after the sudden death of his mother. On his journey back to his hometown, Spencer embarks on a deeper exploration of his past, confronting memories, parental absence, and love in unexpected places. This beautifully crafted narrative blends reality and myth to explore themes of grief, love, and self-discovery.

James Ijames, a celebrated playwright known for his nuanced storytelling and poignant portrayal of Black life, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2022 for his play Fat Ham. “Moon Man Walk” showcases Ijames’ signature style, combining rich language, humor, and moments of magic to reveal the complexities of human relationships and emotions.

Director, Brittany Connors, also directed IAC’s beautiful production of “Talley’s Folly.” With “Moon Man Walk,” Connors promises to deliver another unforgettable theatrical experience. “When I finished reading this script, I said out loud to a room full of no one other than me, "beautiful." Brittany continued, “Its combination of imagery, poetry, a bit of a zany cheeky tone, and its constant drive of humans reaching for other humans makes it wholly unique. I feel very honored to assist these artists in charting out this space-infused dream-like story.”

“We are honored to bring Pulitzer Prize-winner, James Ijames’ work to our stage,” says Producing Artistic Director, Jeff Thomakos. “Moon Man Walk” is a play that speaks to the heart, and we are excited to share its beauty and emotional depth with our audience.”

Also contributing to the production's success are production and design team members Dan Johnson (Assistant Director), Lizzie Caldwell (Stage Manager), Jordan Hayes-Devloo (Set Designer), Devin Patterson (Lighting Designer), Toni Davison (Costume Designer), Gwen Lindsay (Scenic Painter) and John DeMerell (Assistant Stage Manager). The cast includes Will Bryson, Krystle Dellihue, Dominik Greyson, and Princess Jones.

“Moon Man Walk” will run Nov. 15 through Dec. 1, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

