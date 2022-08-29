Historic Capitol Theatre Open For Free Tours During Bikes On The Bricks

The beautifully restored FIM Capitol Theatre will be open for free self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

As part of FIM's month-long September Spectacular, this is the chance for everyone to see the theatre - which was restored in 2017 - behind the scenes and even from the stage. They'll be able to see dressing rooms, backstage and the historical artwork within the building, and marvel at the ornately designed and painted theatre interior. People can look up in amazement at the stars on the ceiling and the sculptured walls. Representatives will be available for questions or other assistance patrons may need.

The theatre opened in 1928 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan. Built in the Italian Renaissance style, one ceiling was designed to mirror the outer vestibule of St. Peter's cathedral in Rome, while the interior walls recreate views of buildings that evoke old Italy. The structure includes not only the theater (stage, backstage, seating, storage, and lobby), but also a large basement area, meeting rooms and a ballroom.

Concessions will be available and the box office will be open for those wishing to learn about or purchase tickets to an upcoming FIM show, whether at the Capitol Theatre or one of FIM's other venues. The entire community is invited. People who happen to be downtown for Bikes on the Bricks can also stop by for a cool drink and take a look around.

The September Spectacular is a celebration of the rebrand of a unified and expanded FIM, which symbolizes our commitment to the power of the performing arts for all of Flint and beyond, explains FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine.

"This is a unique experience the whole community can take advantage of. Many memories have been made inside the Capitol Theatre," says Lontine. "We want to show people one of Flint's gems and demonstrate how FIM is committed to engaging our community."