Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Historic Capitol Theatre Open For Free Tours During Bikes On The Bricks

The event is set for September 10.

Michigan News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

The beautifully restored FIM Capitol Theatre will be open for free self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

As part of FIM's month-long September Spectacular, this is the chance for everyone to see the theatre - which was restored in 2017 - behind the scenes and even from the stage. They'll be able to see dressing rooms, backstage and the historical artwork within the building, and marvel at the ornately designed and painted theatre interior. People can look up in amazement at the stars on the ceiling and the sculptured walls. Representatives will be available for questions or other assistance patrons may need.

The theatre opened in 1928 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan. Built in the Italian Renaissance style, one ceiling was designed to mirror the outer vestibule of St. Peter's cathedral in Rome, while the interior walls recreate views of buildings that evoke old Italy. The structure includes not only the theater (stage, backstage, seating, storage, and lobby), but also a large basement area, meeting rooms and a ballroom.

Concessions will be available and the box office will be open for those wishing to learn about or purchase tickets to an upcoming FIM show, whether at the Capitol Theatre or one of FIM's other venues. The entire community is invited. People who happen to be downtown for Bikes on the Bricks can also stop by for a cool drink and take a look around.

The September Spectacular is a celebration of the rebrand of a unified and expanded FIM, which symbolizes our commitment to the power of the performing arts for all of Flint and beyond, explains FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine.

"This is a unique experience the whole community can take advantage of. Many memories have been made inside the Capitol Theatre," says Lontine. "We want to show people one of Flint's gems and demonstrate how FIM is committed to engaging our community."




More Hot Stories For You


Wharton Center to Host THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE in OctoberWharton Center to Host THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE in October
August 26, 2022

Wharton Center will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 6PM.
Tony-Winner AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Launches The Encore's Season 14Tony-Winner AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Launches The Encore's Season 14
August 24, 2022

The Encore's first offering of Season 14 bursts onto The Maas stage September 15 – October 2. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' will feature direction and choreography by “The Mayor of Broadway” GERRY MCINTYRE, whose energetic choreography was last seen at The Encore in the Season 13 opener, Smokey Joe's Café.
Fim Announces Events For SEPTEMBER SPECTACULAR CelebrationFim Announces Events For SEPTEMBER SPECTACULAR Celebration
August 24, 2022

FIM is launching its upcoming season and celebrating a new brand throughout a month of special events and performances. As a unified, expanded organization, FIM offers even more ways to be entertained and inspired.  
Flint Institute of Music Announces September Spectacular EventsFlint Institute of Music Announces September Spectacular Events
August 24, 2022

Flint Institute of Music is getting ready to launch a whole new vision and look with a month-long series of events at its multiple venues for the whole community to enjoy.
Wharton Center Presents IN EMILY'S WORDS Next Month
August 23, 2022

Professional writers, directors, and actors are coming together with MSU Department of Musical Theatre and Dance students, and local high school students, for the ninth annual ĭmáGen program: a collaboration between Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity—supported by MSU Federal Credit Union—and MSU Department of Theatre.