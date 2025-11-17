FIM Holiday Schedule to Feature Ballet, Big Band and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it, a very merry lineup of performances across FIM venues. From nostalgic notes and cozy traditions to everyone’s favorite action-packed Christmas movie classic, there is a way for everyone to celebrate this season.

Kicking off the festivities at FIM Capitol Theatre, “Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Magic, Moonlight and Mistletoe Tour" invites audiences to dress in their best vintage attire and enjoy modern-day hits reimagined through genres such as swing, ragtime and big band.

On Nov. 22, FIM kicks off ski season with "Warren Miller’s SNO-CIETY," a film that explores a world where snow creates its own society. Viewers are taken from the Scottish Highlands to British Columbia at the Capitol Theatre as Olympians, urban riders and local legends are featured. As in years past, proceeds from the show will support area high school ski teams.

Continuing into December, the Flint Festival of Lights transforms downtown into a winter wonderland on Dec. 5 with activities such as ice skating, an ugly sweater party and a tree lighting ceremony. This event is free to attend.

The classic saga “The Wind in the Willows” finds its star character, Toad, driving into trouble with his fascination with cars. FIM Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Youth Theatre program bring this family friendly play to the stage Dec. 5 and 6 at MacArthur Recital Hall. Not to worry, though. His friends Rat, Mole and Badger, steer him back to safety, at least for a while!

On Dec. 6 – 7, the beloved holiday tradition of "The Nutcracker," sponsored by Security Credit Union, will take the stage at FIM Whiting Auditorium for its 50th anniversary production, with ballet dancers from Flint School of Performing Arts and live music from FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra. The FSPA production of "The Nutcracker" is the only one to use a full, live orchestra, and features professional alumni dancers from renowned ballet companies. Also on Dec. 6, "East Meets West: Christmas in the Holy Land" brings a collaborative holiday concert to Detroit's Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, featuring the National Arab Orchestra Takht Ensemble, FSO musicians, the Detroit Youth Choir, JAWQA and the Sound of Joy Choir.

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present its production of "A Facility for Living" from Dec. 11–21 at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre. The play is a dark holiday comedy that dares to confront the issue of aging in the not-so-distant future when Social Security and Medicare have gone bust. Recommended for high school students and up.

"The Doo Wop Project Presents: A Doo Wop Christmas" delivers the sounds of “guys harmonizing with each other on stoops and street corners,” at the Capitol Theatre Dec. 12. The company of Broadway performers have created a way to "doowop-ify" holiday classics such as "White Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," getting everyone in the holiday spirit.

Next, "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" arrives Dec. 13 at Whiting Auditorium. Fifteen musicians playing more than 20 instruments will perform decades of holiday hits set against a backdrop of spectacular multimedia effects.

Holiday movie fans can enjoy a night of nostalgia Dec. 17 with the showing of "Die Hard" at the Capitol Theatre, while they can debate whether or not it's really a Christmas film. Guests are encouraged to wear Christmas sweaters. Snacks and festive drinks will be available at concessions.

"Holiday Pops" wraps up the holiday lineup at Whiting Auditorium on Dec. 20. This Flint-favorite holiday tradition is also sponsored by Security Credit Union and features an evening of festive music and holiday joy. The Flint Symphony Orchestra, conducted once again by Abdiel Vázquez, as well as the Flint Symphony Chorus and Flint Youth Chorus will bring a heartwarming performance of classic carols and contemporary favorites. This hometown talent will be joined by internationally acclaimed guest soprano vocalist Meghan Picerno, who has performed on Broadway and internationally as Christine in “Phantom of the Opera.”

FIM intentionally organized a diverse holiday lineup across its venues, recognizing that not everybody celebrates the same way, or at all.

"For those who do celebrate the spirit of the season, we hope they find something here that links them to their own holiday customs, introduces new traditions and connects them to one another; that's a feeling we especially crave at the holidays, when we're reminiscing with family while creating new memories together," said Rodney Lontine, FIM president and CEO.