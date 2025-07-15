CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Return to Midland This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will return to Midland this holiday season with an updated holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this nationally acclaimed annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 12 p.m. for three unforgettable performances November 21-22, 2025 at Midland Center for the Arts.

Enchanting and fun for children to seniors, the one and only CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers including an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics and more. Singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Reimagined for 2025, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery and stunning costumes.

Guests will be on the edge of their seats as a cast of holiday characters come to life, captivating audiences while defying gravity. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a show for all ages to enjoy, where families can make unforgettable memories together. And BroadwayWorld.com exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will perform three shows at Midland Center for the Arts on Friday, November 21, at 7:30 PM and Saturday, November 22, at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 12 p.m. Secure your seats online at midlandcenter.org, by calling 989.631.8250, or visiting the Ticket Office.

