BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; MARY POPPINS, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, The Croswell Opera House & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jodi Hissong - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 12%

Hannah Sullivan - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 8%

Sara Sherman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Nicholas Gray - PIPPIN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

Ashley Spitzner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theatre 4%

Jenny Meeks - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Melissa Sparks - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Dom Glover - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Kris Allemang-Stahl - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

N’Jeri Nicholson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Dennis Dizon - GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stargecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

Valerie Mould - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Janeen Bodary - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Emily Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 2%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Nina Groll - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Lily Gechter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cy Paolantonio - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Mark McCleese - A CHORUS LINE - Nicely Theatre Group 1%

Duane Lee Holland Jr. - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 1%

Emma Garber - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Christopher S. Blades - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 1%

Danielle Di Nardo - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily 'EmC' Cipriano - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 10%

Alex Szczotka - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Pamela Krage - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Bonnie Pitsch - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 5%

Emily Steiger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 5%

Elaine Kaufman - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Leah Cooley - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Trinity Bird - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 4%

Matt Snellgrove - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 3%

Elaine Kaufman - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Nancy Koppin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Erin Truesdell & Trey Ellett - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Kennedy Danner - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 3%

Tristian Laney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Marc Vital - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Lori Gaedtke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Rebecca Hamill - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Kelly Petrie and Sara Schoch - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Kelly Muschiana - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Michael Amaloot - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

Michael Gravame - INTO THE WOODS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Allison Lutz - SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids/BAM TALENT 2%

Lori Allmon Gaedke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 1%

Norma Polk - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Dio 1%

Fallon Bassin - CATS - Starlight Theater 1%



Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 20%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 12%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Stagecrafters 9%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Evalino Productions 7%

THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 7%

NEWSIES - TECUMSEH YOUTH THEATRE 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 6%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 6%

BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

CATS - Starlight Theater 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - The Croswell Opera House 4%

KINKY BOOTS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Inspire Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Marcus Chapman - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 7%

Erin Pifer - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Mike Artis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

T Eric Hart - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Kyle Los - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Trinity Bird & Kristi Gautsche - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 4%

Ryan Aman - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 3%

Doug Gaertner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Marc Walentowicz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Jenny Trout - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Chad Tallon - GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Robert Martin - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Nancy Valentini - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Shannon Hill - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kathy Mulay - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Michael Lluberes - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Deanna Daly - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

John Sartor - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Jack Doyle - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Elena Ochoa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

Marissa Harrington - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Catie Davis - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 2%

Trey Ellett - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Debra Calabrese - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anthony J. Hamilton - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Caitlin Hart - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

Jen Letherer - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Eirann Betka-Pope - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 5%

Sydnee Corbin - OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Playere 4%

Trinity Bird - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 4%

Katherine Harte-DeCoux - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Brenda Sparks - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Bonnie Holmes Phair - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Emilie Florkowski - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 3%

Kathy Mulay - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Charles Burr - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

John Sartor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 2%

Quincy Thomas - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Caitlin Hart - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Josie Stec - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Southgate Community Players 2%

Fred Sebulske and Kyle Los - PETTY CRIMES - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Jay Kaplan - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Joe Bailey - THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 2%

Olyvia O'Donnell - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Sarah Gray - ROUNDING THIRD - The Sauk 2%

Mary Redmon - CLYBOURNE PARK - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Cristina Pellerano - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Fred Sebulske - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%



Best Ensemble

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 7%

CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theatre 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%

FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

PIPPIN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 2%

SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Evalino Productions 2%

GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Delaney McKenzie - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Rachel & Crosby Slupe - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 9%

Josh King - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 8%

Will Daguanno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 7%

Ryan Aman - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 5%

Matthew Weber - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Jason Frink - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Jamie Gresens / Tyler Evans - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Chelsie McPhilimy - RAGTIME - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Laurel Conrad - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Lanny Potts - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Jack Tabor - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Jack Doyle - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 3%

Angela Forant - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 2%

Trinity Bird - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 2%

Jack Tabor - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Wendy Hardy - THE PRODUCERS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Kristina Kamm Mardlin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jake De Groot - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 2%

Joseph Walls - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Jack Tabor - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Paul Dorset - KINKY BOOTS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Wendy Hardy - BOEING BOEING - Inspire Theatre 1%

Cory Kalkowski - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Zack Saunders - BOEING BOEING - Hope RepertoryTheatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lori Hatfield - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Todd Schreiber - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

Emily Peterson - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

Virginia Stewart - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Anastasia AMber Hughson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Meagan Kruczynski - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Brendan Lockhart - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

Alex Hamel - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Kristi Gautsche - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 3%

Lori Hatfield - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Matt Kush - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 3%

Tamara Marla Hornby - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Richard J. Alder, Jr. - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Lori Hatfield - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Douglas Gaertner - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Brandon Garcia Waldenmayer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cole P. Abod - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Matt Horn - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Stagecrafters 2%

Josh Moore - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

MANDY KRUSE - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Kevin Dewey - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Leah Fox - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Steve Woznicki - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 3%

BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 2%

RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

42ND STREET - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Farmers Alley Theatre 14%

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 10%

PETTY CRIMES - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 10%

THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN AND DRACULA - Motor City Youth Theatre 8%

PICKLEBALL BY JEFF DANIELS - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 8%

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 7%

SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 6%

SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER - BAM TALENT 5%

PLAYHOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL - St. Dunstan's Theatre 5%

RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 4%

BLOOD MOON - Bug Pit Collaborative Arts 4%

GAME, SET, MATCH - Tipping Point Theatre 3%

A VEGETABLE PARABLE - Monster Box Theatre 3%

BACK IN HERE - Motor City Youth Theatre 2%

SPLATTERED! - Theatre NOVA 2%

ARABIC TO ENGLISH - Theatre NOVA 2%

ALABASTER - Williamston Theatre 2%

TEMPORARY - Hope RepertoryTheatre 2%

BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY - BAM TALENT 1%

IN COMMON BY QUINN D. ELI - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jarrod Alexander - JEKYLL & HYDE - Croswell Opera House 5%

Brett Gowen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jack Ford-Teich - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Amber Wilcox - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Casey Van Dyke - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 3%

Emily Diener - SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Emma Dunlop - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

Brandon Ruiter - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

Bella Ziegler - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

TJ Clark - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Aubrey McCurdy - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Collin Moore - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Steve Brubaker - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 2%

Lyndsie Kerr - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

Dustin Morton - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kyle Harwood - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Riley Barbee - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Kaela Green - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Josh Ferguson - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

Abigail Patterson - ALL SHOOK UP - RWB Theatre Company 1%

Stephanie Burdick - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%

Tyler J. Messinger - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 1%

Rachel Schoenecker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 1%

Ash Moran - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 1%

Gianna Green - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Stefani Bishop - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Katherine Searcy - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Adrianna Howard - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Julie Ballantyne Brown - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

CHRIS STACK - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Croswell Opera House 3%

Kevin McCasland - THE CREATION OF THE WORLD AND OTHER BUSINESS - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Josie Stec - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 3%

Dez Walker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 3%

David Noyes - EXIT STRATEGY - Faceoff Theatre 3%

Isabella Kroczaleski - OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Players 2%

Diane Wasnak - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Annelise Dickinson - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Rachel Schoenecker - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Emily Gifford - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Molly Humphries - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Sarah Price - 'RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 2%

Nick Marinello - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Mike Smolinski - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Shayne Beasley-Young - CLUE - Inspire Theatre 2%

Wallace Bridges - A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 1%

Michael Krebill - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 1%

Jason Dilly - UNNECESSARY FARCE - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Meghan Bryant - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Sauk 1%

Rachel Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Patrick D. Poole - BOEING BOEING - Hope RepertoryTheatre 1%



Best Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 8%

INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 4%

WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

A VEGETABLE PARABLE - Monster Box Theatre 3%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 3%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 3%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Players 2%

CLUE - Inspire Theatre 2%

RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Southgate Community Players 2%

HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

HUMAN ERROR BY ERIC PFEFFINGER - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 2%

BLOOD MOON - Bug Pit Collaborative Arts 1%

LEND ME A TENOR - Birmingham Village Players 1%

BROADWAY BOUND - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in Detroit 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Kyhn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Alex Britton - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Dawn Reitano - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Center Stage Theatre 7%

Jeff Jantz - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 5%

Jim Steele - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Drew Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Fred Ogger - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Joella Hendrickson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 4%

Kyle Los - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Eli Sherlock - RAGTIME - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Thomas Rhoades - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Sam Snow - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Lexa Walker - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Christian Poquette - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Thomas Rhoades - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Kathy Mulay - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Jack Doyle & Michael Hall - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 3%

David Kyhn - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Amanda Williams - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Kyle Bailey, Darius Colquitt - AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 2%

Don and Tracy Bischoff - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jennifer Pan - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Len Fisher - CLUE - inspire Theatre 1%

Asia Hicks - THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 1%

Ann Beyersdorfer - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Daguanno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 11%

Kevin Stephison - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 7%

Luis Guzman Galdos - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 6%

Kyle Los - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 6%

Vaughn Louks - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 6%

Tim Ambrose - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Sauk 6%

Les Batts - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Tony Mitchell - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Nick Colucci - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 4%

Darius Colquitt - AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 3%

Eric Brunk - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

Chris GOOSMAN - 42ND STREET - The Encore Musical Theatre 3%

Jacob Myny - ROCK OF AGES - Hope RepertoryTheatre 3%

Vaughn Louks - HORIZON PERFORMING ARTS - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Carter Furland - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Jessica Glynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 3%

Luis Guzman Galdos - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Troy Ziegler - SEUSSICAL - Lakeland Players 2%

Brian Groth - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Eric Vreeland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Chris Goosman - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Robert W. Hubbard - PICKLEBALL - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Thorin Byrd - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Luis Antonio Guzman Galdos - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Opera House 1%

Kyle Los - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Aquinas College 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dylan Hart - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 5%

Sophia Bernard - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Ally Szymanski - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Jacob Miller - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Christopher Schram - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Freda Monroe - FIREBRINGER - RPG Entertainment 3%

Stephen Huseby - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

Atis Kleinbergs - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Morgan Francis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 2%

Nate Reynolds - SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Ashley Fox - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Hannah DeBoer - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Julia Hoffert - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Ken Holda - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Kenyada Davis - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Delaney Becker - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Nick Cupelli - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

Allison Tousley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Mohamad Mohammad - BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Autumn Paul - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%

Anastasia Hughson - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 1%

Aidan Carolin - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - RWB Theatre Company 1%

Elliott Dilley - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

Karen Sheridan - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 1%

Aidan Eddy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Marissa Harrington - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 7%

Brenda Sparks - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 4%

Tiffany Thatcher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 4%

Avery Kenyatta - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Lilleigh Christopher - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Karen Sheridan - 'RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 3%

Ming Wu - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Zack Conrad - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Kori Bielaniec - THE GAME'S AFOOT, OR: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Zoe McComas - THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN AND DRACULA - Motor City Youth Theatre 3%

Noah Lee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 3%

Steve Madar - AMERICAN SON - BAM Talent 3%

Wyatt Woodside - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Matthew Ripper - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Jason J Flannery - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Ben Feliciano - LEND ME A TENOR - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Paige Trionfi - ADVENTURE - Starlight Theater 2%

Dez Walker - IN COMMON - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Bryanna Lee - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Kevin Fitzhenry - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Willam Gerring - AMERICAN SON - BAM Talent 2%

Kyle Los - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Josie Stec - BOEING BOEING - Inspire Theatre 1%

Cheyenne Marie - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%

Odera Office - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in Detroit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 15%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Croswell Opera House 12%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 11%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION - Players Guild of Dearborn 9%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 7%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 5%

PINOCCHIO - The Sauk 4%

WILLY WONKA JR. - St. Dunstan's Theare 3%

BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY - BAM TALENT 3%

FROZEN - Starlight Theater 3%

CATS - Starlight Theater 2%

JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Starlight Theater 2%

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Hope RepertoryTheatre 2%

ALADDIN'S LUCK - Tibbits Opera House 2%

SEUSSICAL - Bloomfield Players 2%

AMARUQ’S JOURNEY - Spinning Dot 1%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 1%

THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Hope RepertoryTheatre 1%

