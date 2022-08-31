Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brian Stokes Mitchell to Perform at Wharton Center in September

The 2-time Tony Award winner enjoys a 40-year career spanning Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Broadway legend and film star, Brian Stokes Mitchell, will take Cobb Great Hall for the first time on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

As an extremely versatile singer, Brian Stokes Mitchell has performed at venues all over the country. He began his piano studies at the age of 6 and hasn't looked back, earning himself an accomplished career that continues to thrive. An orchestrator, conductor, film scorer, arranger, producer, and more, Stokes Mitchell does it all.

The 2-time Tony Award winner enjoys a 40-year career spanning Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He has received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate, and earned Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Stokes Mitchell was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame where he carries even more performances in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of A Nervous Breakdown, and Shuffle Along.

Stokes Mitchell will be performing an unforgettable set of Broadway hits and more.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to evolve. Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements.





