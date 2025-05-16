ANNIE Comes to The Ringwald Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ringwald Theatre has announced its production of the powerhouse musical Annie. The world-famous musical written by Thomas Meehan with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin will play the Ferndale venue Fridays-Mondays from June 6-30, 2025, with three Thursday performances on June 12, 19, and 26th.

As most everyone in the world probably knows, Annie tells the story of an orphan on the hunt for her parents in 1930s New York City, a city and population wracked by the Depression. With such well-known songs as “Maybe”, “It's the Hard Knock Life”, and the anthemic “Tomorrow”, Annie opened on Broadway in 1977, ran for 6 years and won 7 Tony awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Score.

What makes The Ringwald production unique is its use of all-adult actors. Leaning into Annie's timeless themes of resilience, optimism, and the power of chosen family, 12 adult actors will play all the roles in The Ringwald's production.

“Annie has always been a story about holding onto the belief in a better tomorrow,” said Joe Bailey, director of the production. “By casting adult actors in every role, we're inviting audiences to see what it looks like when adults make that same choice—to believe in hope, to find light in the darkness, and to keep going.” He continues, “We're not diminishing the incredible work that young performers bring to this show, simply offering another lens—a way for audiences to see themselves in these characters and rediscover the emotional power of the story.”

The cast features Joe Bailey, Miles Bond, Chase Bowman, Lily Belle Czartorski, Fernanda Hernandez, Quinn Jacob, Vince Kelley, G. Martini, Rachel Paulin, Brandy Joe Plambeck, Rachael L. Rose, and Mikey Vultaggio. Annie is directed by Joe Bailey and Gretchen Schock with stage management by Abby Grant. Music Direction is by Rachael L. Rose and Cole VanAmberg. Choreography is by Gina Karkoski, Lighting design is by Mike Meskill, Set design by Michael Reeves, and Costumes by Vince Kelley.

Please note: the new start time for evening performances is 7:00 p.m.

