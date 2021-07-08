YI Love Jewish Presents LESSONS By Award-Winning Playwright Wendy Graf

YI Love Jewish will host and present a play reading of Lessons by playwright Wendy Graf! The event will be 7 pm Monday, August 30 at The Betsy Hotel in South Beach.

Tara Weidenfeller, YI Love Jewish Executive Producing Director, will direct this play reading and confirmed cast includes YI CEO Avi Hoffman.

Make sure you don't miss this virtual forthcoming event! If you're interested in viewing the play reading, please register here: https://yilovejewish.org/event/yi-love-play-readings-presents-lessons-by-wendy-graf/.

Yiddishkayt Initiative (YI) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Jewish history, life, and culture and their positive and far-reaching impact on the world. From performing arts, publishing, and education to language, philosophy, and literature, YI offers a global clearinghouse of Jewish culture and entertainment. We work with a wide range of organizations, including Federations, JCCs, synagogues, Hadassah chapters, Hillel chapters, men's groups, women's guilds, special interest clubs, youth groups, summer camp programs, and educational institutions.

Wendy Graf is an award-winning playwright whose plays have been produced nationally and internationally. Some recent plays include: EXIT WOUNDS (First Place Gold Medallion Winner Moss Hart and Kitty Carlisle New Play Initiative); UNEMPLOYED ELEPHANTS - A LOVE STORY; PLEASE DON'T ASK ABOUT BECKET; ALL AMERICAN GIRL (Stage Raw 2015 nom Playwriting and Solo performance; Stage Scene LA 2015 Outstanding Solo Performance Production;); CLOSELY RELATED KEYS (directed by Shirley Jo Finney; NAACP win/nominations); NO WORD IN GUYANESE FOR ME (2012 GLAAD Award Outstanding L.A. Theater; Helen Hayes Awards Recommended); BEHIND THE GATES; LESSONS (L.A. production directed by Gordon Davidson); LEIPZIG (LADCC nomination; Garland award/Playwriting); THE BOOK OF ESTHER (San Fernando Valley Artistic Directors nominations including Best Play; ASK Theater Projects Grant Award); and her newest, A SHONDA and WEDNESDAY'S CHILD. Visit her at wendygraf.com