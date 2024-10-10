Thinking Cap Theatre's LOVESONG to Open At The Hollywood Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thinking Cap Theatre's first production of the 2024 – 2025 season will be the regional premiere of Lovesong by playwright/screenwriter Abi Morgan. Lovesong will run from October 19th through November 3rd at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center (managed by the Art and Culture Center/Hollywood (ACCH). TCT's new residency at the venue will mark the return of professional theatre to Hollywood for the first time since the Hollywood Playhouse closed in 2003.

Inspired by the T.S. Eliot poem, The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, Abi Morgan developed Lovesong with the world class innovative UK-based company, Frantic Assembly:

“Lovesong is a play that's been on TCT's radar since 2018, when I was searching for plays for our 10th Anniversary Season in 2020,” says TCT's Producing Artistic Director Nicole Stodard. “The pandemic prevented us from staging it then, but I am thrilled finally to be directing the piece now. It's a truly breathtaking play that examines the love story of one couple at two different stages of their life together, their youthful beginning and their twilight years. It's a play about true love, the power of memory, the value of legacy, and the meaning of life. It's also a visually stunning play that incorporates movement. Its message and its innovative style speak directly to TCT's mission.”

Abi Morgan (OBE) is a Welsh playwright and screenwriter known for her works in television such as Sex Traffic, The Hour, and The Split, and the films Brick Lane, The Iron Lady, Shame, and Suffragette.

Stodard's cast consists of Peter Galman, Deborah Kondelik, Nathaniel Heustis, and Abbie Fricke.

The Stage Manager for Lovesong is Pablo de Pablo; Breanna Michel and Manda Gonzalez will serve as Assistant Stage Managers. Costume Design and Co-Sound Design is by Nicole Stodard, along with Designers Bree-Anna Obst and Alyiece Moretto-Watkins. Nicole Perry is the production's Intimacy/Movement Director, and Alex Gonzalez is the Front of House Coordinator.

Tickets for Lovesong are $45 and are available online at https://thinkingcaptheatre.org or by calling 310-500-6448. Performances are on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 5 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm. All performances will take place at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center.

