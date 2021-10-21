The South Florida Jazz Orchestra to Open the Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2021-2022 Concert Series

South Florida Jazz Orchestra opens the Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2021-2022 Concert Series celebrating a 30th Anniversary on November 10, at the Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

A modern big band comprised of some of the best jazz musicians, studio musicians, and jazz educators in the southeast, SFJO's jazz artists have performed and toured with many of the greatest in jazz and popular music! The concert begins at 7:45pm.



Led by Director, Bassist and Composer Chuck Bergeron, United in Swing, unifies SFJO with accompanying jazz vocalist Lisanne Lyons. Born and raised in New Orleans, Chuck Bergeron has been an in-demand bassist for four decades. Lyons is a South Florida musician who began her musical career immediately following high school as the featured vocalist for the Air Force Bands.



The band's discography includes Our Debut CD, Trumpet Summit and The Music of Gary Lindsay: Are We Still Dreaming. Their latest release, Cheap Thrills, features Miles Davis alumnus Rick Margitza, along with GRAMMY award-winner Brian Lynch, and highly acclaimed artists John Hart (from Brian Blade's Lifecycles) and Martin Bejerano, longtime pianist in the Roy Haynes quartet. This band's mission is to produce and promote great artists and modern jazz throughout south Florida. Learn more about the SFJO at www.southfloridajazzorchestra.net and listen to an audio clip at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX2GNCSuk3c



Local south Florida favorite, Lisanne Lyons, began her career immediately following high school as the featured vocalist for the Air Force Bands. During her years in the service she performed and traveled worldwide with the "Norad Command Band," Travis AF "Band of the Golden Gate," and the U.S. Air Force Academy "Falconaires." Since then she has performed with a host of jazz luminaries including Woody Herman Orchestra, Maynard Ferguson Big Bop Nouveau, Arturo Sandoval, Larry Elgart, Gene Krupa Orchestra with Michael Berkowitz, XL Big Band in Sweden, Harry James Orchestra, Artie Shaw Orchestra and more. In 2014, she joined the FIU School of Music as head of Jazz Vocal Studies and Director of the newly formed Jazz Vocal Ensemble. Learn more about Dr. Lyons at Lisanne Lyons - School of Music (fiu.edu)



Single tickets for each concert are $65 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online at www.browardcenter.org or through Ticketmaster at 954.462.0222. All tickets are now paperless for downloading to a mobile device. Come early and enjoy some pre-concert music provided by the Pine Crest Jazz Ensemble in the Amaturo Lobby.



The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. For more information go to www.goldcoastjazz.org.