'The Lithium Experience: Alternative + Grunge Era'cComes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Month

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center has announced The Lithium Experience: Alternative + Grunge Era, a powerful live performance by Classic Albums Live that will take audiences back to the era that defined a generation. This one-night event will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Tickets are available here.

The show will celebrate the last serious rock music ever recorded, with performances of iconic songs from legendary bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Jane's Addiction, No Doubt, Rage Against the Machine, and more. It is a must-see event for fans of this revolutionary time in the music industry.

Travel back in time to this counter-culture movement, where mainstream music was challenged by punk rock and heavy metal. Feel free to embrace the dark, grunge fashion style as you jam to the songs reflecting the angst and nostalgia for the late twentieth century.

Founder Craig Martin, a musician and concert promoter from Toronto, Canada, brought together internationally acclaimed musicians to form Classic Albums Live. For more than two decades, the band has recreated rock albums live in authentic, precise performances. Their repertoire includes loyally reproducing the sounds of Tom Petty, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, The Rolling Stones, and more.

Experience the raw energy and passion through Classic Albums Live's talent-filled performances, and don't miss out on this extraordinary evening of music and nostalgia.The Lithium Experience: Alternative + Grunge Era is appropriate for ages 13 and up. Tickets for the show are $40 each and $65 each for VIP. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

