The Kravis Center To Host Third Annual Block Party In November

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of its third annual Kravis Center Block Party, a free community celebration featuring live performances, creative workshops, and hands-on activities for all ages.

The event will take place Saturday, November 8, 2025, starting at 1 p.m., both indoors and outdoors on the Kravis Center campus.

Guests of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in a day of music, dance, and creativity, celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry of Palm Beach County.

With more than a dozen free performances and experiences throughout the afternoon, attendees can explore the arts, enjoy local food vendors, and connect with their community in a festive, family-friendly environment. The event will proceed rain or shine.

