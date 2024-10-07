The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida Unveils 15th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida has revealed its milestone 15th Anniversary Season: SHOUT! Let Your Voices Be Heard! Sponsored by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, this exciting season will feature unforgettable concerts that blend tradition with bold, vibrant performances. From beloved holiday classics and Broadway hits to our favorite iconic divas, the 2024-2025 season promises to inspire and entertain, celebrating unity, diversity, and the power of music.

The season opens with A Holiday Extravaganza, presented by Amazon, Cleveland Clinic Florida, and CAN Community Health. The first performance will be held on Friday, December 13, at 8 pm at Sunshine Cathedral, followed by a second show on Tuesday, December 17, at 8 pm at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Audiences can expect to be swept away by timeless holiday classics and hidden gems that bring the season to life. The Sunshine Cathedral performance offers an intimate setting, while the Hard Rock Live concert will feature special guest artist, performer, songwriter, and influencer Todrick Hall. Gabe Salazar, Artistic Director of GMCSF, said, "Our Holiday Extravaganza is the perfect way to welcome the season with the spirit of community and joy. We've curated a concert that offers something for everyone-a mix of tradition, heartwarming moments, and fabulous entertainment."

The season celebration continues with Broadway Blockbusters on Saturday, March 21, 2025, at 8 pm at The Parker. This concert will pay tribute to the most iconic songs from Broadway, including the tunes that have transcended the stage to become part of pop culture. As Mark B. Kent, Executive Director of GMCSF, shares, "Broadway Blockbusters is our love letter to the songs that shaped the theater and our everyday lives. These songs continue to resonate, and we can't wait to bring them to the stage."

The season concludes with Dazzling Divas, GMCSF's annual Pride concert, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8 pm at The Parker. This concert will honor the mighty women who have inspired the LGBTQ+ community through music and activism. With a wide array of musical styles and exciting surprises, this show will be a vibrant celebration of these legendary women who have stood proudly and unapologetically behind the LGBTQ+ movement.

In addition to the concert series, GMCSF will host The Chic & Unique Ball, Crystal Opulence Unleashed, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. This fabulous gala, sponsored partly by The Westin and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, will celebrate GMCSF's contributions to the LGBTQ+ community while raising vital funds to support the Chorus's mission. The event promises a night of glamor, entertainment, and heartfelt connection, allowing attendees to enjoy an unforgettable evening while contributing to a worthy cause. For further information, please get in touch with Edward Otto Zielke, Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, pr@gmcsf.org, 954-763-2266.

Tickets for the ball and all performances are available at gmcsf.org.

