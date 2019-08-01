The Directed Art Modern Has Extended Its Popular 'Monokhromos' Exhibit

After a highly attended opening night, followed by great public interest, The Directed Art Modern will has extended their new exhibition Μονόχρωμος (Monokhromos). From the Greek word "Monokhromos" the show features black and white artworks from artists Franck de las Mercedes, B.L. Jesseph and Rob Anderson.

A huge hit in this exhibit, New York artist Franck de las Mercedes debuts a new series that explores the contrast between childhood memories of war-torn Nicaragua, and present day cultural context, to create hauntingly beautiful scenes of an urban landscape.

Painting with both his non-dominant hand and dominant hand, De las Mercedes switches back and forth from an adult perspective, to one of innocence, reinforcing a child-like quality that not only honors heroes and victims but also emphasize a child's inability to understand, articulate and accept the harsh and often contrary world around him, juxtaposed with the experience of adulthood.



Known for his multifaceted body of work and public art projects, De las Mercedes has silenced the vibrant use of color often associated with his large scale abstracts to question how we address the suffering of others and illuminate the resiliency of the human spirit.

Μονόχρωμος (Monokhromos)

July 11 - August 25

The DAM Gallery 350 N.E 75th Street, Space 109 Miami, Fl., 33138

(Entrance N.E. 3rd Court)

Summer Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 - 5:00 PM





