The Delray Beach Playhouse Hosts 5th Annual Playhouse Playwrigits Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now in its fifth year of producing one-act plays by local playwrights, the Delray Beach Playhouse’s Festival of New Plays 2024 will be held on October 19th and 20th. Ten one-act plays by local playwrights, helmed by local directors, and read by local actors, will showcase the diverse and talented South Florida theatrical community. The event will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Festival Director and Co-Founder Marianne Regan continues to build on the Project’s success and offers new and exciting changes for Festival 2024. “We have three new directors this year,” Regan reveals, “as well as several new playwrights. And some of our returning playwrights have accumulated their own following.”

This year’s Festival playwrights include Jeff Perlman, Jim Bisco, Laura Ratto, Judy Marilyn Goldstein, Sam Leven, Todd Caster, Ambar Colon, Allison Fradkin, Kathryn Ryan and Katherine H. Vellis.

“I truly had no idea that South Florida was so chock-full of incredible talent both on and off the stage,” Regan continues. “Our playwrights are amazing, our actors are extraordinary, and our audience members continue to support us year-after-year.

“And as we did last year with a ‘sneak peek’ of our stand-alone show, Tell Me A Story, this Festival will also feature two new performers and their personal-story monologues,” Regan says. “So many people have a story to tell, and this is one way for us to give them that space to tell it.”

Tell Me A Story will launch its own performance day on Thursday, January 29, 2025, as part of the Playhouse lunch-box matinee series, and will feature 6 artists performing personal monologues.

Dan Bellante – art historian and Festival Co-Founder - believes all the exciting changes at the Playhouse are ushering in a new era of artistic accomplishment. Now in its 77th year of continuous operation, the Playhouse continues to expand on its beyond-compare production values and is attracting a new audience of season subscribers who will sustain and ensure the theatre’s future.

David Tressler is the artist winner who designed the feature poster for Festival 2024. A native South Floridian, David was inspired to begin his artistic journey by his daughter, who loves to color. After some time, and many, many pages of coloring, he thought to himself, “this looks pretty good.” David’s infectious enthusiasm exemplifies the Festival’s creative spirit: “opportunities are endless, you just have to walk into them.”

As the Festival has done in the past, five new plays will be presented on Saturday, October 19th, and five different new plays will be presented on Sunday, October 20th. Both performances begin at 2 pm. Tickets for each day are $20. In true Festival fashion, a “Festival Pass” which includes both days is available for $30. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://delraybeachplayhouse.com or by phone at 561-272-1281.

Comments