The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Welcomes Tim Hardy As New Director Of Marketing

The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW has appointed Tim Hardy as the Director of Marketing. Located on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall is the premier entertainment facility in southwest Florida.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim. We feel confident that he has the proven industry track record and deep roots in the southwest Florida marketing community and will continue to build upon the Hall’s growth and expansion,” Scott Saxon, General Manager, said. “His background and knowledge of southwest Florida audiences is especially well-suited to quickly assess areas where we can build our patron base and offer more outstanding entertainment experiences to southwest Florida.”

Hardy comes to the Hall from iHeart Media, where he served as the Vice President of Sales since 2008. He got his start in advertising in southwest Florida with Firestone and Cimring Advertising as Vice President and Media Director. His extensive professional experience also includes Priority Marketing of Southwest Florida, Comcast Advertising Sales, Beasley Broadcast Group, and WFTX-FOX4. Hardy is also involved with the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Southwest Florida (SWFL); serving on their Board of Directors and was a 2023 Silver Medal Award Winner.

“I am beyond thrilled to accept the position of Director of Marketing at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The Hall and FSW have been an integral part of the fabric of my life since moving to the area in 1988. In my professional capacities, I have worked with The Hall’s marketing needs and campaigns during my entire professional tenure of 36 years in SWFL, and I have attended countless Broadway performances, music performances, and comedy performances at The Hall. One of my highest honors was to personally walk Barbara B. Mann herself onto The Hall stage to celebrate her 95th birthday. I know and love the FSW campus well, as my former wife Ronda and son Blake are graduates of Edison State College and FSW, respectively.”

About the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall: Located on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida, the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall features the largest proscenium stage in Southwest Florida. The Hall ranked #1 in the U.S. and #3 in the world in the VenuesNow 2024 mid-year rankings for venues with capacities less than 2,000. The 1,872-seat facility is the home to the Fifth Third Bank Broadway series, that has featured the National Tours of the biggest shows on Broadway, including the southwest Florida premieres of Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring The Rockettes, Les Misérables, and Disney’s THE LION KING. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW is managed by Professional Facilities Management, Inc. For more information about PFM, please visit: https://www.pfmcorp.com/

