THE FANTASTICKS LGBTQIA+ Rewrite Extended at Island City Stage

By popular demand, Island City Stage has extended the run of The Fantasticks, its South Florida premiere and season opener, through November 24, 2024! Described as “magical,” and “a triumph,” Island City Stage's newly reimagined The Fantasticks is taking sold out audiences on a nostalgic and beloved musical journey. Theatergoers won't want to miss this extended opportunity to see this new production by original librettist and lyricist Tom Jones that features two young compelling gay leads.

“‘The Fantasticks' is the classic it is for a reason - it's a beautiful story with a sumptuous score,” said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “This new same-sex version just makes it all the more relatable to the fans, like me, who wore out their albums listening to it. We worked hard to obtain the rights to perform this version and I'm sure our audiences will fall in love with the show all over again.”

The Fantasticks is an allegorical story loosely based on Edmund Rostand's 1894 play The Romancers (Les Romanesques), concerning two neighboring parents who trick their children into falling in love by pretending to feud. The LGBTQIA+ focused rewrite features two young gay men, Matt and Lewis, at the center of the story, instead of a young man and woman (the original characters were Matt and Luisa).

According to Playbill, during its original run at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, The Fantasticks logged a record-breaking 17,162 performances. When the original production closed in 2002, news of the closing made the front page of The New York Times. In 2006, the revival opened at The Theater Center, directed by Jones. That production closed June 4, 2017, after playing 4,390 performances in the Jerry Orbach Theatre, for a combined total of 21,552 performances in New York - still the longest-running musical production worldwide. Over the years, notable names who have appeared in the Off-Broadway and touring productions have included Liza Minnelli, Elliott Gould, F. Murray Abraham, Glenn Close, Keith Charles, Carole Demas, Kristin Chenoweth and Bert Convy. This newly revised version of the classic show premiered in 2022 in Michigan.

Island City Stage's production of The Fantasticks is directed by Rogow and stars Jonny Lee Jr. (Lewis), Kevin Hincapie (Matt) Jesse Luttrell (El Gallo), Margot Moreland (Mildred), Michael Gioia (Henry); Rayner Gabriel (Mortimer); Louie San Luis (Mute) and Jeni Hacker (Bessie).

The Fantasticks is co-produced by Michael Mullins & Terry Gaw and Mark Loeser & The Opening Doors Charitable Trust. Lights and Sound Sponsor is Scott Bennett and Set Sponsor is Glenn Goldberg. Additional funding is provided by the following: The Our Fund Foundation, The Schubert Foundation Inc., The SHS Foundation, The Maval Foundation, The Warten Foundation and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.

Island City Stage's 2024-25 season of powerful storytelling focusing on the nature of families also includes the upcoming shows Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance from January 16 – February 9, 2025, Fat Ham by James Ijames from April 3 – May 4, 2025; The Dying Gaul by Craig Lucas from May 22 – June 15, 2025 and At The Wedding by Bryna Turner from August 21 – September 21, 2025.

Individual show tickets start at $50. The show runs for two hours and 30 minutes with an intermission.

“So don't just try to remember, definitely do remember to get your tickets to The Fantasticks. You'll watch history being made while having one heck of a redonculous good time doing it!” exclaimed Florida Theater On Stage's Britin Haller.

Island City Stage will also be offering two Flexpass options this season. The Flexpass5 ($215) offers five tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased ($52 upfront savings). The Flexpass3 ($130) offers three tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased ($33 upfront savings). Discounts are available for groups.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.

