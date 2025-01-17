News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway, Film and TV star Mandy Patinkin: Being Alive!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Spotlight: MANDY PATINKIN: BEING ALIVE! at Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Aventura Image
Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer.

Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.

You loved him in The Princess Bride, Yentle, Evita, Homeland and Criminal Minds. Now see Mandy Patinkin live in Fort Lauderdale on February 6 at Broward Center!




