Slow Burn Theatre Company and More Take Home Carbonell Awards; Full List!

The Carbonell Awards have announced the winners in 20 competitive categories for the 2023-2024 theater season. This year's winners were announced in a glittery ceremony held last night at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center before several hundred performers, producers, directors, designers, publicists, and theater fans.

“Nearly 90 productions at 29 different theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of more than 40 experienced judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach). In mid-September, the Carbonell Awards announced 120 finalists from 13 different theaters during last season,” says Carbonell Board President Gary Schweikhart.

Slow Burn Theatre Company in Fort Lauderdale was the biggest winner, picking up six different Carbonell Awards, including:

Full List of Winners

Outstanding Production, Musical

The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Direction, Play

Patrick Fitzwater, The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

Melanie Fernandez, The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

Marc Christopher, The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

Heather Jane Rolff, The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Choreography

Nicolette Quintero, The Little Mermaid

Maltz Jupiter Theatre won five major awards this year, including:

Outstanding Music Direction

Michael Ursua, 42nd Street

Outstanding Scenic Design, Play, or Musical

Paul Tate DePoo III, Murder on the Orient Express

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical

James E. Lawlor III, Murder on the Orient Express

Outstanding Sound Design, Play or Musical

Scott Stauffer, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

Zak Borovay for Projection Design, A Christmas Carol

Miami New Drama garnered three major awards, including:

Outstanding New Work, Play or Musical

Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, by Moises Kaufman

Outstanding Direction, Play

Moises Kaufman, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

Mariaca Semprún, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard

Zoetic Stage in Miami won three major awards, including:

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

Gabriell Salgado, Clyde's

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

Jeni Hacker, Wicked Child

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

Michael McKeever, Wicked Child

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton picked up two Carbonell Awards:

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

Bruce Sabbath, Fiddler on the Roof

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical

Ellis Tillman, I Love a Piano

GableStage took home only a single award this year, but it was a big one:

Outstanding Production, Play

The Lehman Trilogy

In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 47th annual Carbonell Awards also presented six Special Awards selected by the nonprofit organization's board of directors, including:

The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Nilo Cruz, the Cuban American playwright who gained national prominence in 2003 when he won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for Anna in the Tropics, for which he also received a Steinberg Award and Tony Award nomination. His plays include A Park in Our House; Two Sisters and a Piano; A Bicycle Country; Hortensia and the Museum of Dreams; Lorca in a Green Dress; Hurricane; Sotto Voce; Bathing in Moonlight; Hotel Desiderium; Kisses through the Glass; and Thirst on Water Street. His work has been seen at numerous theaters throughout the country and around the world.

The Vinnette Carroll Award for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater to Director and Actor John Pryor, who has been a valued theater professor at Miami-Dade Community College and Florida Memorial College

The Ruth Foreman Award, which recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, to Marilynn Wick, Founder and CEO of The Wick Theatre & Museum Club and Costume World, Inc.

The Bill Hindman Award, which honors significant, long-term contributions to the region's cultural life and onstage career achievement, to Carl Waisanen, who served as Production Stage Manager for more than 120 shows at Actors' Playhouse in Coral Gables.

The Howard Kleinberg Award, which honors an individual or organization for contributions to the health and development of the arts in South Florida, to Kermit Christman, Founder & Artistic Producing Director of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival.

The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence, which honors a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served, to Area Stage, founded by John & Maria Rodaz and now celebrating its 35th anniversary offering world-class professional productions and a vibrant conservatory program.

As part of the 2024 Carbonell Awards, $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships were presented to Alexandra Dreszer (Miami-Dade County), Lillian Jones (Palm Beach County), and Morgan Brooke Wilder (Broward County).

During last night's Carbonell Awards, the nonprofit organization made two major announcements for 2025:

For the first time since 1997, the annual award ceremony will be held in Palm Beach County—at the FAU University Theatre in Boca Raton.

The launch of a new Special Award—the Jan McArt Award for outstanding achievement by a small theatre.

Last night's Carbonell Awards Ceremony was produced by celebrated playwright, actor, and designer Michael McKeever and Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage—both of whom have won multiple Carbonell Awards and had previously produced and directed numerous Carbonell Ceremonies. Caryl Fantel, another Carbonell Award recipient returned as Music Director.

