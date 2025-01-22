Slow Burn Theatre Company And Broward Center Present PARADE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Slow Burn Theatre Company will present “Parade,” a powerful and poignant musical revival based on the true story of the trial and lynching of Leo Frank, as part of its 2024/2025 Season supported by American National Bank and Visit Lauderdale Saturday, February 8 – Sunday, February 23 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances include an open captioned performance on Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. and a series of post-performance chats with an ADL representative on Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m.

Winner of the 1999 Tony awards for Best Score (Jason Robert Brown, who also wrote the lyrics) and Best Book of a Musical (Alfred Uhry) as well as the 2023 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, “Parade,” co-conceived and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, follows a newlywed Jewish couple, Leo and Lucille Frank, who are struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion.

Directed by Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director and Carbonell Award winner Patrick Fitzwater and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Slow Burn’s riveting and gloriously hopeful production features lead actors Justin Albinder* (Leo Frank) and Mikayla Cohen (Lucille Frank) joined by Kevin Patrick Martin* (Hugh Dorsey), Michael Hunsaker* (Britt Craig), Erik Schark* (Judge Roan/Old Soldier), Jessica Balton (Mary Phagan), Joel Hunt (Frankie Epps), Kareema Khouri* (Minola “Minnie” McKnight/Angela), Chaz Rose* (Newt Lee/Jim Conley/Riley), Michael Materdomini (Governor John Slanton), Landon Summers (Tom Watson/Detective Starnes), Ana Marie Calise (Mrs. Phagan), Nolan Montgomery (Young Soldier/Fiddlin John/others), Bridget Rose Pirrota (Iola Stover), Erica Gouldthorpe (Monteen/others), Sofie Poliakoff (Essie/others), Allyson Rosenblum (Sally Slanton), Steven Ross-Dybash (Mr. Peavy), Eli Jacobson (Officer Ivey/others), Austin Gladstone (Luther Rosser/others), Elizabeth Sackett (Nurse/others), Sam Hoffman (Mr. Turner/others) and Sara Sun Park (Nina Formby/others).

The creative team features direction and musical staging by Fitzwater joined by Music Director Travis Smith, Lighting Designer Eric Norbury, Scenic Designer Nikolas Serrano, Costume Designer Rick Peña, Technical Director Timothy Dickey, Production Stage Manager Jeffry George* and Assistant Stage Manager Jolie Rubinchik*.

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance on Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. Following the performances on Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m., an ADL representative will present a 15-minute talk with a Q&A.

Single tickets to Slow Burn Theatre’s 2024/2025 season are on sale now. Supported by American National Bank and Visit Lauderdale, the season continues in the new year with “Something Rotten!” (March 29 – April 13) and “The Bodyguard The Musical” (June 7 – 22).

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

