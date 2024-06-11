Sissi Fleitas Named Florida Grand Opera Ambassador

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sissi Fleitas, who was brought up in the opera world by her mother, an internationally recognized opera singer, has been named the newest ambassador for Florida Grand Opera (FGO). In this role, Sissi will focus on educating Spanish-speaking youth about the transformative power of opera, drawing on her deep-rooted passion for the arts and cultural preservation.

Sissi Fleitas, a renowned Cuban-American actress known for her vibrant career in television, theater, and film, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role. Making her stage debut at the tender age of four, Sissi's journey in entertainment began with the TV show "Sabado Conmigo" on Cubavisión at fifteen and reached new heights in the United States as a co-host of Univision's "Sabado Gigante," where she captivated over 100 million viewers for more than eight years alongside Don Francisco.

Sissi's diverse career has seen her residing in Miami, Spain, Mexico, and Los Angeles, where she has excelled in hosting, acting in theater, films, telenovelas, and reality TV. Her accolades include the "Best Theater Actress" award in Mexico in 2014 and being named one of the 25 most beautiful Latinas in the world by People en Español. In 2016, she starred in "My Life is a Telenovela" on WE TV, further showcasing her versatility and appeal. Recently, she was recognized as a philanthropist and entrepreneur by Mujeres Exitosas de Alto Nivel, and she sits on numerous boards both in Florida and New York.

"When Sissi approached FGO about joining as an ambassador, it made perfect sense — it was a symphony that we couldn’t ignore," said Maria Todaro, General Director and CEO of FGO. "Her commitment to arts education and her ability to connect with the Spanish-speaking community make her an invaluable advocate for our mission to make opera accessible to all."

FGO is dedicated to enriching the lives of over 20,000 young individuals annually through free programs that ignite creativity and foster curiosity. By bringing children to dress rehearsals in Miami and Broward and integrating opera experiences into schools, FGO ensures that thousands of youth have the opportunity to experience the magic of opera.

To support bringing more opera experiences to children in South Florida, FGO, along with Sissi, has set up a dedicated donation page. Join Sissi in raising money for this impactful program by visiting https://givebutter.com/xo7A2u.

Sissi Fleitas expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, "I am honored to be an ambassador for a cause that resonates deeply for me: the preservation of arts and culture and the transformative power of opera, especially for our children. With your support, we can enrich our communities with more access to opera and the rich stories that the art form shares."

Join us in welcoming Sissi Fleitas and supporting Florida Grand Opera's mission to expand arts education for all. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to embrace the richness of culture and the arts.

