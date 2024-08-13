See Eddie B., Patti LaBelle And Straight No Chaser Upcoming at Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is bringing the best of music and merriment this season including America's favorite teacher comedian Eddie B. on December 13, the Grammy Award-winning star Patti LaBelle on December 17 and the holiday hitmaking a cappella group Straight No Chaser on December 31. Tickets for all shows are on sale Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m.

EDDIE B.: TEACHERS ONLY COMEDY TOUR

Comedian Eddie B. is coming to the Kravis Center Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m. Eddie B. has established himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe after gaining attention for his comical social media videos “What Teachers Really Want to Say.” Educators from America to Africa, Dallas to Dubai, New York to New Delhi (and beyond) are getting a lesson in the funniest ways to express their worst frustrations and are loving every second of Eddie B.'s uncensored and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher's hectic life, from the point of view of an actual teacher! Tickets for EDDIE B: TEACHERS ONLY COMEDY TOUR in West Palm Beach start at $34.50 EDDIE B: TEACHERS ONLY COMEDY TOUR is co-presented by the Kravis Center and AEG Presents.

Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle who will return to the Kravis Center stage Tuesday, December 17 at 8 p.m.

For more than 60 years, Patti's resplendent voice has left an indelible mark all over the world. Her effortless ability to belt out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual

sonnets has created the unique platform of versatility that she is known and revered for. Patti LaBelle's chart-topping hits include On My Own, New Attitude, Lady Marmalade and If You Only Knew. Tickets for Patti LaBelle in West Palm Beach start at $49

STRAIGHT NO CHASER: TOP SHELF TOUR

The holiday hit-making a cappella group is closing out 2024 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, December 31 at 7 p.m. The nine-man act of Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Steve Morgan, Luke Bob Robinson, Jasper Smith, Tyler Trepp and Freedom Young has served as a festive blend of harmonious voices for more than two and a half decades. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Now, they are bringing their Top Shelf Tour to the Kravis Center with a set list of mega-successful holiday hits from their previous releases, including Holiday Spirits (2008), Christmas Cheers (2009), Under the Influence: Holiday Edition (2013), I'll Have Another…Christmas Album (2016), Social Christmasing (2020) and Stocking Stuffer (2023).

Tickets for STRAIGHT NO CHASER in West Palm Beach start at $39

To Get Tickets:

Tickets for EDDIE B., Patti LaBelle and STRAIGHT NO CHASER in West Palm Beach will go on sale to Kravis Center Members starting on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. On Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m., the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

