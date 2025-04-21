Video: Idina Menzel Reunites with Couple 31 Years After Singing at Their Wedding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Before Idina Menzel appeared in hit musicals like Rent and Wicked, the Broadway powerhouse worked as a wedding singer in the New York area. On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Menzel reunited with a married couple 31 years after singing at their wedding.

The couple in question, Marnie and Gary, stopped by the show, bringing along a photo from their big day for proof. "I'm in the back, and I look a little miserable," Menzel laughed after seeing the photo. "At that point, I was a little older, and I probably was hoping for my big break to happen," said the Tony-winner. She noted that only two years later, she starred in Rent, her first professional job. Check out the video here to see the throwback photo of the future Broadway star!

Idina Menzel is currently on Broadway for the first time since If/Then in the new musical Redwood. The show opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025, and Menzel is scheduled to appear through August 17, 2025. She recently received her official portrait at Sardi's, celebrating a career that has included Tony, Obie, and Drama League Awards. Take a look photos from the Sardi's event here. Menzel's Broadway credits include If/Then, Wicked, Aida, and Rent, also appearing onscreen in Enchanted (and its sequel), Uncut Gems, and the Rent and Wicked movies.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.