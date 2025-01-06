Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN Parody Comes To Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This Month

The musical satire lights up the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center with four performances in January.

By: Jan. 06, 2025
SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN Parody Comes To Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Spamilton: An American Parody will light up the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center for four performances on Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, January 25 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, January 26 at 2 p.m.

LATEST NEWS

CIMAFUNK to Perform at Kravis Center in May 2025
Free Reading of GATE B23: CARRY-ON BAGGAGE to Take Place in the Sherman Library
AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS to be Presented at Arts Garage
OSKUNERU to be Presented at Maroon Isle Productions

Presented by the City of Aventura, Spamilton: An American Parody will captivate audiences with an uproarious spoof that has enchanted audiences nationwide. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, this fast-moving, laugh-out-loud parody features a versatile cast and is accompanied by hip-hop piano arrangements. The performance delivers a crash course in Broadway's most iconic blockbusters, complete with razor-sharp celebrity satires and pop culture zingers.

The fictitious story follows a very famous writer, director and star on a mission to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, audiences are treated to hysterical parodies of current mega-hits and cherished classics, making Spamilton a multi-generational delight.  

Whether you're a Broadway aficionado or simply looking for an evening of infectious laughter, Spamilton: An American Parody promises a night to remember. 

These performances contain adult language or content.

Tickets for Spamilton: An American Parody are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. 

Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter. 

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos