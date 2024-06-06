SKINTIGHT Extends Run At Island City Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Island City Stage's newest comedy, Skintight by Joshua Harmon, is officially a hit! The neurotic New York family comedy that tackles age-old beauty standards will now have an extended run through June 29. Several shows are already sold out.

“Indeed, this is a fine production complete with impressively natural performances and admirable behind-the-scenes work…darkly comic, In fact, it will likely cause you to squirm and laugh, sometimes at the same time,” writes Aaron Krause of Theatrical Musings.

Initially premiering Off-Broadway in 2018 at the Roundabout Theater in New York City, Skintight examines the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

“I love this play because it isn't afraid to explode the cliche that what's on the inside of a person is more important that what's on the outside. Maybe, we CAN love someone for their beauty or their money,” said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “It's also an engrossing story about how parents and children navigate their relationship when previous generations haven't taught them how to love unconditionally. The neediness of all the characters in this play create fireworks that are both outrageously funny and searingly caustic.”

Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped-up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay.

Playwright Joshua Harmon brings neurotic family drama and comedy to the forefront as father and daughter contend with the age-old questions of how to age gracefully in a world obsessed with youth and where love fits into it all.

Harmon's other plays include Bad Jews, Significant Other, Admissions, and Prayer for the French Republic. He and Sarah Silverman co-wrote the libretto for The Bedwetter based on her memoir. His plays have been produced on Broadway and the West End; off-Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company, Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theater Club and Atlantic Theater Company; across the country at Geffen Playhouse, Speakeasy, Studio Theatre, Theater Wit, About Face, Actor's Express, and The Magic, among others; and internationally in a dozen countries. He is a two-time MacDowell fellow and an associate artist at Roundabout. He is a Juilliard graduate.

Skintight is directed by Rogow and stars Suzanne Ankrum, Jeff Brackett, Daniel Barrett, Steve Schroko, Louis Pedraza and Laura Argo.

Tickets for Skintight start at $40. The show runs for 2 hours 15 minutes including intermission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.

About Island City Stage

Founded in 2012, Island City Stage is a professional theater committed to sharing stories of universal interest, engaging diverse audiences with entertaining, challenging, and inspiring productions and programs, often exploring the LGBTQ+ culture. These shows are brought to life on stage through the talents of professional artists whose credits include Broadway, Off Broadway, national tours, major regional theaters, film and television. Island City Stage offers an intimate setting with six rows of stadium seating to foster a feeling of inclusion and participation in each theatrical event. Island City Stage is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. It is located at 2304 N. Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors. For tickets and more information, please call (954) 928-9800 or visit islandcitystage.org.

