Review Roundup: THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Maltz Jupiter Theatre - Read the Reviews!

Maltz Jupiter Theatre presents the hit Broadway musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood, onstage December 3 through 19 at the nonprofit regional theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel of the same name, the musical takes audiences on a journey to the small town of Cloisterham, England, where the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered. But by whom? Structured as a show within a show, Rupert Holmes' smart and mysterious musical invites audience members to choose the outcome of the mystery by voting on the killer's identity.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Larry Aydlette, Palm Beach Post: What shines in this production of 'Drood' is what always strikes you at the Maltz: a trademark professionalism, which extends from its sets, costumes and lighting to a fluid onstage band. A lot of work, both onstage and off, goes into making such an evening soar. To paraphrase the last lines of Holmes' most famous pop hit, come to 'Drood" and escape.

Hap Erstein, Palm Beach Arts Paper: Richard B. Watson heads the company as Chairman William Cartwright, emcee, narrator and chief purveyor of those terrible jokes, as well as doddering Mayor Sapsea. Diminutive Autumn Hurlbert takes on the dual role of stage diva Alice Nutting and, in the show-within-the-show, Edwin Drood. The gender-switch is a music hall convention which allows Hurlbert to lift her voice in a female-female duet on one of the score's most haunting numbers, "Perfect Strangers," with Heather Botts as the alluring Rosa Bud. There's not much for Andrew Sellon to play as perpetually neglected Bazzard, but the performer incorporates his ventriloquism skills and somehow leaves a distinctly positive impression. The same goes for Badia Farha as opium den madam Princess Puffer, who makes the most of a rousing number, "The Garden Path to Hell." In general, however, the score sounds like lower drawer Gilbert and Sullivan, serviceable but forgettable.

Bill Hirschman, Florida Theater On Stage: Richard B. Watson holds the show together with the indefatigable emcee and John Preator gets to use his sonorous baritone as well as his scenery munching chops as the schizophrenic John Jasper. Together, they nearly stop the show with the intense triple-patter duet "Both Sides of the Coin." Autumn Hurlburt has a lovely mezzo-soprano as she disguises herself as the title character. Badia Farha brings a rich cabaret voice to Princess Puffer's solos such as "The Garden Path To Hell" and the torchy "The Wages of Sin." Praise is also due Heather Botts, JR Bruno, David Cantor, Jessie Davidson, Emily Kay, Andrew Sellon and two-time Carbonell nominee Michael Focas.

