Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rat Pack Trivia Night at The Ben to Take Place in January

The event will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at The Ben.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Rat Pack Trivia Night at The Ben to Take Place in January Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

For all Frank Sinatra fans looking for a ring-a-ding-ding good time packed with scooby-doobie-doo delights, Rat Pack Trivia Night at The Ben is the perfect, tune-packed place to be. The event will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at The Ben, the luxurious hotel located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach.
 
Sponsored by Legends Radio and hosted by the station’s popular morning queens Angela Manfredi and Toni May, Rat Pack Trivia Night At The Ben will also feature Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach” and will sing much-loved songs from the Rat Pack period, accompanied by Ike Reeves.
 
All participants—from “Just Friends” to “Strangers in the Night”—are encouraged to test their trivia knowledge while enjoying two complimentary drinks (wine, beer, or soft drinks) and delectable small bites. A cash bar will be available for additional drink purchases. General admission tickets are only $55, plus sales tax, and are available for purchase online.
 

LATEST NEWS

Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Area Stage Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Finalists
Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE Announced At Island City Stage



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos