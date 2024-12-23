Rat Pack Trivia Night at The Ben to Take Place in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For all Frank Sinatra fans looking for a ring-a-ding-ding good time packed with scooby-doobie-doo delights, Rat Pack Trivia Night at The Ben is the perfect, tune-packed place to be. The event will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at The Ben, the luxurious hotel located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach.



Sponsored by Legends Radio and hosted by the station’s popular morning queens Angela Manfredi and Toni May, Rat Pack Trivia Night At The Ben will also feature Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach” and will sing much-loved songs from the Rat Pack period, accompanied by Ike Reeves.



All participants—from “Just Friends” to “Strangers in the Night”—are encouraged to test their trivia knowledge while enjoying two complimentary drinks (wine, beer, or soft drinks) and delectable small bites. A cash bar will be available for additional drink purchases. General admission tickets are only $55, plus sales tax, and are available for purchase online.



