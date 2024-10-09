ROB RUSSELL'S OPEN MIC Comes to WPB's Café Centro

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wicked Wednesday, October 30, Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach,” will be hosting a “Spooktacular” Halloween Party at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. From 6:30 pm to ???, he will host Rob Russell's Open Mic, at which members of the audience—including some of his multi-talented friends and cabaret headliners—will perform favorite and familiar tunes from the worlds of Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, and the Great American Songbook.

“My fun and famous Open Mic nights are always a big hit, and this will be particularly ‘boolicious' as we musically celebrate Halloween at Café Centro,” says Rob Russell. “This is the perfect opportunity to Trick-or-Treat yourself, so wear an ‘eerie-sistable' costume and make Halloween 2024 the one that you will always remember with giddy delight.”

“No costumes are required but re enthusiastically encouraged—and prizes will be awarded,” adds Russell. “This is going to be a really fun event that is sure to sell-out quickly, so I encourage all of my friends and fans to RSVP ASAP at 561.514.4070.”

As he does with his popular bimonthly Open Mics at Café Centro, Russell will introduce musical numbers from talented people in the audience including a special guest or two, such as his s such as all-star cabaret chums. They will be accompanied on the piano by Kim Forman, who studied with jazz legend Marian McPartland.

“Sing alone or sing along, everyone is welcome,” promises Russell, who has been wowing local audiences for years, from his early days at the Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world-famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach. A sophisticated song stylist, recording artist (his popular CD Hello Again), and—after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting—Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes. In fact, the ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell has been known to get music lovers and fans to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry.

For dinner reservations to Rob Russell's Open Mic & Halloween Party at Café Centro, please call 561.514.4070. For more information, please visit www.cafecentrowpb.com.

Comments